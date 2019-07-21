Game of Thrones: Jacob Anderson Reveals Grey Worm’s Official Genital Disfigurement During Comic-Con Panel

There are so many questions about Game of Thrones that fans want answered after the series finale. They may never get the answers to a lot of them – however, fans may have also just gotten one answer they didn’t want!

During Game of Thrones‘ farewell panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the cast was asked by moderator James Hibberd whether or not there were aspects of their respective characters that Martin and/or the showrunners had shared with them, but that fans never saw represented in the actual TV show. Most of the cast had interesting or funny answers, but Jacob Anderson stopped the show.

In case you’ve ever been wondering what truly happens to the undercarriage of an Unsullied boy, Anderson has your NSFW answer:

“I got told one thing – last time I’m ever going to say this: Dick, No Balls. That is what they told me.”

The crowd was still in a big of shock at that bit of shared info, when Davos Seaworth actor Liam Cunningham swooped in to lighten things up again:

Liam Cunningham: “That’s actually how Jacob was described, not his character.” (LAUGHTER)

While on the one hand, the discussion of Grey Worm’s mangled genitals may seem inappropriate, it’s actually been a running mystery of Game of Thrones for quite some time. Characters like The Unsullied and Varys are notable for being eunuchs, though the extent of their disfigurements has been left to the imagination through vague description. That was perfectly fine for the books, but HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series complicated things, when it featured a love scene between Grey Worm and his love Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in season 7. That sequence changed things; speculation about the sex lives of The Unsullied went from being the stuff of fan-fiction, to being a legitimate pop-culture discussion.

Which brings us back to Anderson. His reveal about Grey Worm’s lower portions actually is helpful in a weird way: we now have much better understanding of how he and Missandei’s sex life worked, logistically, and why the beautiful translator came away from that encounter so very enamored with her man!

Anderson also answered another lingering question from Game of Thrones ending: why Grey Worm didn’t kill Jon Snow:

“It’s a good question. I think that in my head there came a point with Grey Worm toward the end where it became like ‘Enough is enough.’ I think that’s a big reason why he left, it was like everyone who was ever dear to him was dead now. And he’d only just learned how to have people be dear to him. So I think he was just like ‘This is a violent place, and this isn’t what I want my existence to be anymore. I don’t just want it to be violent. So I think there’s a sense that he was will for there to be a trial – he wasn’t trying to just kill everyone. Anymore. I don’t think he wants to necessarily kill Jon Snow, he just doesn’t want him to be alive.”

Game of Thrones is now available on HBO On Demand.