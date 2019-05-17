Game of Thrones Actor Has NSFW Response to Petitions

The final season of Game of Thrones is proving to be one of the most divisive in pop-culture history, and that’s before the final episode has aired. Whatever happens in the final chapter of HBO’s hit fantasy drama, the road to get there will be forever be paved with infamy – and apparently one cast member has had enough of the hate.

Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson was being interviewed by some TMZ papparazo, who asked the Grey Worm actor how he felt about fans who are (quite vocally) unhappy with how Game of Thrones’ final season is going. His only response: “That sucks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s hard to tell in the video if Anderson is being snarky towards the those complaining about Game of Thrones season 8; if he’s generally disappointed that they are disappointed with the result, or perhaps some combination of both. Jacobson could just as easily have been being polite by acknowledging the “controversy”; after all, he’s arguably already well past any Game of Thrones concerns. Jacobson has already pivoted his recurring role as Grey Worm into a music career, under the name of Raleigh Ritchie. He’s gained significant acclaim and fame as his singer/rapper alter-ego, which probably makes his secondary role on a hit TV show that much easier to shed.

…And it’s probably a good time to get off the train, as Game of Thrones currently shows all the signs of being one of the greatest ‘fall from grace’ stories in TV. Not only has there been backlash to just about every episode in season 8 (so far) – fans have gone so far as to start a petition to have season 8 remade with a new creative team. As of writing this, that petition has over 800K signatures. It’s safe to say that at this point, there as many fans who are going to hate Game of Thrones‘ ending as there are those that will be good with it.

The biggest points of controversy have been the pacing of the final season storyline (six episodes isn’t enough for some fans); the sudden character turns (Daenerys, Tyrion, and Jon Snow have all lost favor with fans); and of course, the more hollow echo of author George R.R. Martin’s narrative and characters, since the HBO series progressed beyond Martin’s books. Until Martin actually finishes his “Song of Ice and Fire” book series, it’s kind of hard to see what any kind of TV remake will accomplish, as the story will still be fundamentally less rich than the one told with the support of the source material behind it.

Game of Thrones’ Final episode airs Sunday @ 9/8c on HBO.