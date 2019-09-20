Travel Channel Releases Full Details on New Ghost Adventures Miniseries Exploring Serial Killers

The team at Ghost Adventures has regularly gone to some of the most terrifying locations on the planet, with a new miniseries event this October set to uncover the mysteries surrounding locations related to notorious serial killers. In Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley embark on a terrifying cross-country journey to document if evil energy lingers within the infamous locations associated with America’s notorious serial killers. The four-part event will be kicking off on Saturday, October 5th and explore supposed hauntings connected to Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and more. See the full schedule of the miniseries below, per Bloody Disgusting.

PART ONE: “H.H. Holmes Murder House” – Premieres Saturday, October 5th at 9 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans and the “Ghost Adventures” crew investigate the Irvington, Indiana, home where H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer, killed a nine-year-old boy. The current owner believes dark and sinister forces have overtaken the property, leaving her vulnerable to possession.

PART TWO: “John Gacy Prison” – Premieres Saturday, October 12th at 9 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Illinois in search of the spirit of infamous serial killer John Gacy. Their investigation leads them to the Old Joliet Prison, where they hope to come face-to-face with the Killer Clown himself.

PART THREE: “Axe Killer Jail” – Premieres Saturday, October 19th at 9 p.m. ET

Zak Bagans and the team travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to investigate the jail that once held Jake Bird, a prolific serial killer who may have killed as many as 46 people and was said to have placed a deadly curse on the men who convicted him.

PART FOUR: “Ted Bundy Ritual House” – Premieres Saturday, October 26th at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Zak Bagans and the “Ghost Adventures” team investigate an abandoned house in Bountiful, Utah, where locals claim notorious serial killer Ted Bundy murdered one of his victims. Overloaded with satanic rituals and violence, the home is drenched in a dark, sinister energy.

If this isn’t enough to fulfill Ghost Adventures fans, Halloween night will see a two-hour investigation into the real-life house the inspired The Conjuring.

The special Halloween episode of Ghost Adventures will petrify viewers as the crew investigates the home of the notorious Perron family, whose horrifying hauntings were portrayed in the film, The Conjuring. The Harrisville, Rhode Island, home is one of the most terrifying places in the world and has also been made famous by the work of renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were called in to help by the Perron family. The Ghost Adventures crew is ready to confront the potentially dangerous consequences of investigating the infamous house.

