Gina Carano TV Appearance Reportedly Removed By Disney+

Following the dismissal of Star Wars: The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano by Lucasfilm, it would appear that a planned appearance by the former MMA fighter turned actress on another Disney-owned series has been scrapped. As noticed by CinemaBlend, Carano was previously scheduled to appear in an episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Gryllis which airs on Nat Geo and Disney+ on the same day (the actress even tweeted about her experience filming the episode). A recent release on the next season of episodes for the show (via TV Maze) does not include Carano’s episode, which will seemingly not be seen.

All of the previously announced celebrities for the sixth season of the series have their episodes scheduled to air including: Bobby Bones and fiancé Caitlin Parker, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, Key and Peele star Keegan-Michael Key, professional racing driver Danica Patrick, character actor Danny Trejo, The Office star Rainn Wilson, and Marvel’s own Falcon, Anthony Mackie. Disney has not released a comment on Carano’s episode being absent from the listing or if it will ever see the light of day.

In the wake of Lucasfilm’s announcement that they would no longer be working with Carano there have been multiple reports of this firing has altered other plans across the Walt Disney Company. Multiple licensed action figures that would have featured the Cara Dune character were cancelled before they could ship, and plans for Carano to be front and center in her own Star Wars TV series were put on hold just before she was let go.

The sudden removal of Carano was the result of multiple controversial social media posts by the actress, the backlash off which came to a head last month and saw the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trend online in the hours before Disney announced she would not return to the series.

Carano herself revealed that she learned of the firing, and subsequently being dropped by her talent agency, on social media like everyone else. Not to be outdone however, the MMA fighter turned actress revealed the day after he removal from Star Wars that she was developing a new project with far-right pundit Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire outlet.

Lucasfilm has previously not commented one way or the other on if Cara Dune will be recast in the future, but a report that surfaced after Carano’s dismissal revealed that they would simply retire the character from future appearances in their hit Disney+ series. Despite this Star Wars fans have been campaigning for Lucy Lawless to take over the role.