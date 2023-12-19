Girls5eva Season 3 Release Date Confirmed by Netflix

Girls5eva will be back in just a couple of months! The acclaimed musical comedy about a one-hit-wonder girls group reuniting later in life was axed by Peacock after two seasons, but Netflix swooped in to save the series and give it a third season. At long last, Girls5eva will be making that streaming switch and debuting new episodes.

Netflix recently announced that the third season of Girls5eva, which consists of six episodes, is set to debut on the service on March 14. In addition to those new episodes, Netflix will be adding the first two seasons of Girls5eva on the same day, giving subscribers the chance to binge the entire series from the beginning.

Here's the official synopsis for Girls5eva Season 3:

"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want 'the big time' again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?"

There hasn't been any news about the future of Girls5eva beyond Season 3, though it seems like there is a possibility that it gets even more seasons on Netflix down the road if it performs well.

From Peacock to Netflix

During a recent interview with TheWrap, Girls5eva star Sara Barailles opened up about the surprising move to Netfilx after Peacock's cancellation.

"I will always be so grateful to Peacock, they gave us our shot to come to the table at all, and then it's very rare for there to be transferring from network to network with material like this. So I just feel super lucky," she said. "We left Season 2 not knowing what was happening next, and you could really feel the heartbreak.

"We just really love making this show together and we were so relieved to get to come back and do a third season. So my hope is that there are many more seasons. I'll take whatever they'll give me. I love it so much."