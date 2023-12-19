Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2

The Walter boys are officially sticking around on Netflix. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced that it has officially renewed My Life With the Walter Boys for a sophomore season, which will debut at a later date. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix earlier this month, and quickly became the most-watched television title on the platform. My Life With the Walter Boys was viewed 12.8 million times alone in the week of December 11th and December 17th. The series is based on the popular WattPad novel of the same name from Ali Novak, which was later published into a physical novel.

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall said in a statement. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

"The saying 'It takes a village' couldn't be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys," added executive producer Ed Glauser. "From Ali Novak's original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix's steadfast commitment, we're thrilled to continue Jackie's journey with Season 2."

What Is My Life With the Walter Boys About?

My Life With the Walter Boys follows fifteen-year-old Manhattanite Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) after losing her family in a tragic accident. Jackie leaves behind her privileged and proper life in New York and moves to rural Colorado to be with her guardian — her mother's best friend, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty), who is raising ten kids with her husband, George (Marc Blucas). While settling into her new, chaotic countryside home, Jackie is determined to stay focused on her dream of getting into Princeton, all while wrapping her head around her feelings for two very different Walter brothers: the reliable and bookish Alex (Ashby Gentry), and the mysterious and troubled Cole (Noah LaLonde). The series also stars Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, and Jaylan Evans.

"The romance has definitely been our North Star — romance is super, super important," Halsall explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think all girls, especially teenage girls, want to be loved. And that idea that two boys want you? When I was 15, believe me, no boys wanted me, and I would've devoured a book like this for that kind of wish fulfillment."

What Is My Life With the Walter Boys Based On?

My Life With the Walter Boys originated from Novak's WattPad novel, which she began writing at the age of only 15. As she recently revealed, that source material was, in and of itself, inspired by another iconic love triangle.

"There's always something to be said about love triangles, but it was inspired by Damon and Stefan from The Vampire Diaries," Novak explained in the same interview. "There's just something so compelling about a love triangle, and there's so many YA books that have been influenced by that show."

