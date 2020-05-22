Glee: Ryan Murphy Teases Reshooting the Pilot

✖

Ryan Murphy has created a lot of popular television shows ranging from Nip/Tuck to American Horror Story, and one of his most famous endeavors was Glee. The teen musical ran from 2009 to 2015 and followed a group of outcast teens who had dynamite voices and a penchant for drama. The series starred young talent such as Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, and Cory Monteith before his untimely passing. Murphy, who now has a working relationship with musically-inclined actors Ben Platt (The Politician) and Beanie Feldstein (American Crime Story), took to Instagram today to pitch a new Glee pilot starring his new favs. Don't worry, Gleeks, he has no intention of leaving out Michele!

"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?,” Murphy wrote.

Here’s what some of the actors had to say in the comments: “I’m in,” Michele wrote. “@beaniefeldstein I have def posted that pic for ur birthdayyyy,” Platt replied. “@bensplatt and I went as Sue and Mr. Schuester in 10th grade? 11 grade???!!! I’m scavenging for a pic,” Feldstein added. Some other Glee actors chimed in wanting a part, including John Stamos and Dot-Marie Jones. You can check out the post below:

Another fan-favorite Murphy show, which also featured Michele, is Scream Queens, which was sadly canceled after two seasons. However, the creator recently teased on Instagram that a third season could be in the works. When one fan commented on one of his Instagram posts with "Scream Queens Season 3 (2020)," Murphy replied, "Working on that!"

Glee is currently streaming on Netflix.

