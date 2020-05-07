Ryan Murphy Teases Work on Scream Queens Season 3

✖

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy continues to expand his offerings across a variety of genres and platforms, but fans are still hoping his cancelled Fox series Scream Queens could return at some point, with Murphy himself recently teasing that he had been working on that revival. With the tease coming from a reply to an Instagram comment from a fan, it's unclear if his remarks mean he's working on making a Season Three happen or if he is actually putting in the time to develop what the trajectory of a third season of the horror-comedy would be, which also leaves us to wonder where a possible third season would debut.

When one fan commented on one of his Instagram posts with "Scream Queens Season 3 (2020)," Murphy replied, "Working on that!"

American Horror Story has become one of the most popular genre offerings on TV, delivering audiences not only unsettling stories, but also plenty of bleak humor. With Scream Queens, Murphy had the opportunity to deliver a narrative which leaned much more heavily into the comedy world, while still serving as a tribute to classic slasher storylines. Another big difference with the Fox series is that, while American Horror Story explores new narratives each season, the two seasons of Scream Queens followed the same characters on a linear journey.

NEWS: Ryan Murphy has OFFICIALLY confirmed that he is working on SEASON 3 of #ScreamQueens!!! pic.twitter.com/kys8ntjd7x — #BringBackScreamQueens (@sqnewsupdates) May 5, 2020

Scream Queens starred a number of regular Murphy collaborators, such as Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, while also starring Jamie Lee Curtis and John Stamos. As evidenced by how often Murphy's collaborators return to work with him on projects, the Scream Queens cast is reportedly ready and waiting to return to the series if a third season were to take shape.

"I don’t know. I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it," Murphy replied to Deadline last November when asked about the series' return becoming a reality. "Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu."

