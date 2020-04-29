Golden Girls Summer Collection From Toynk Features Godfather Spoof, Presidential Pins, and More

Few shows have become as beloved as The Golden Girls, and thanks to the show's resurgence on streaming platforms a whole new generation is meeting Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia for the first time. As a result, you've probably seen a Golden Girls shirt or two out and about, but if you've been looking for some stylish new shirts and pins to add to your collection, Toynk has you covered with their new Golden Girls Summer Collection. The new collection features four shirts and a set of Presidential Pins, each one featuring a different member of the cast. As for the shirts, we've got The Godmother, Stay Golden Japan, On Wednesdays We Wear Gold, and Sophia Is My Homegirl, and you can check out the shirts up close starting on the next slide.

You can check out the official description for all of the shirts and the pins below, and if one of them speaks to you (we adore the Godfather spoofing Godmother shirt already), you can pre-order them now for $19.99.

HANG WITH YOUR HOMEGIRL

"Who hasn't dreamed of hitting the shopping malls with the quick-witted Sophia? Imagine the hilarity that would ensue. Picture the meme potential! Sophia seems to be the mother (or grandmother) that we all wish we could have! Now you can celebrate your love for this matriarch of funny in the form of this Golden Girls t-shirt! Featuring the text, "Sophia is my Homegirl" there is no better shirt to capture your passion for the Golden Girls series!"

You can pre-order Hang With Your Homegirl here.

JAPAN HAS THE GOLDEN GIRLS FEVER

"When it comes to the Golden Girls, it's nearly impossible to travel the globe and not find some devoted fans! Now you can take home this Golden Girls t-shirt with the text, "Stay Golden, Japan!" written in Japanese. Whether you're a devoted Golden Girls fan seeking unique collectibles or you're a connoisseur of Japanese Pop-Art clothing, this is the shirt for you! Featuring all four Golden Girls, this shirt serves as a friendly reminder that all Golden Girls fans are simply golden!"

You can pre-order Stay Golden Japan here.

WEAR YOUR GOLD LIKE A BOSS

"It's time to step up your game because being extra won't be enough. The Golden Girls are the authority when it comes to suburban comedy and on Wednesdays, they let it shine. Throw on this shirt and make sure all your accessories are gold because when these queens are on TV, your living room is being graced with royalty. Spread the word and tell your friends that the bosses of comedy aren't messing around. Take home this shirt, show your respect, and remember On Wednesdays, We Wear Gold."

You can pre-order On Wednesdays We Wear Gold here.

DON'T MESS WITH THE CHEESECAKE

"The matriarch of the comedy foursome, Sophia Petrillo is pictured here as the Godmother, a play on words from the hit Godfather films. Featuring the ever-present cheesecake along with some dripping fruit topping, this hilariously menacing shirt is designed for fans who know who the real boss of the house is. Have your cheesecake and it too with this witty t-shirt inspired by quick-witted Sophia Petrillo!"

You can pre-order The Godmother here.

You can also find the official description for the Presidential Pins set below, and those can be pre-ordered right here.

"If you're tired of the same old song being played in politics then a little golden inspiration may just be what we all need. Add some style and show support with this collectible Golden Girls presidential button pin collection! Not only will you have an impressive button pin set, but you'll also get daily inspiration to live your best life and take sass from no one as you blaze the campaign trail! This Golden Girls button collection is perfect for any fan of the show! Grab a set for yourself and for the Golden Girls fan in your life!"

Hit the next slide to check out the whole collection

