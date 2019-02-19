‘Golden Girls’-Themed Cruise Announced

Fans of Rose, Dorothy, Sophia, and Blanche can now celebrate the Golden Girls on a brand new cruise experience.

The new Golden Girls Cruise is being assembled by Flip Phone Events, which will take fans on a Golden Girls-themed ride starting from Miami (the home of the Golden Girls) and making its way to Key West, and Cozumel Mexico (via USA Today).

All the while fans will be partaking in several activities themed around the classic television show, including bingo, cheesecake parties, and costume contests, and you can check out the full list of activities below.

Caftan Sail Away Party with Cheesecake

Golden Girls Forever with Jim Colucci

The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party

Golden Girls Trivia

Shady Pines Craft Corner

Golden Girls Stage Shows and Drag Queens

Key West Golden Girls Bar Crawl

Golden Girls Costume Contest and Fancy Dinner

One Night in St. Olaf Dance Party (Including a game of Ugel and Flugel)

Plus much, much more!

Dorothy’s Bingo

There are several options for those who want to partake in the Golden Girls Cruise, and those range from $986.69 to $7656.69, with plenty of options in between. You can find out more of those details here.

As for the trip itself, here’s the detailed itinerary.

Monday, Feb 24: Miami, Florida(Embarkation) 4:00 PM

Tuesday, Feb 25: Key West, Florida(Docked) 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Wednesday, Feb 26: At Sea

Thursday, Feb 27: Cozumel, Mexico(Docked) 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday, Feb 28: At Sea

Saturday, Feb 29: Miami, Florida( Disembarkation )7:00 AM

Golden Girls ran from 1985 to 1992, centering on the daily lives of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty). Hilarity ensued, and once the show came to Hulu last year the series has picked up a whole new legion of fans and bringing back fans who forgot how great it was.

That includes action figures (introduced at Toy Fair) and a previous set of Funko POPs, as well as Funko’s Cereal collector’s item that has not become incredibly hard to find if you’re not willing to pay a big markup.

Will you be checking out the Golden Girls Cruise? Let us know in the comments!

