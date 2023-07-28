Good Omens Stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant Address Season 3 (Exclusive)

We asked Michael Sheen and David Tennant about Good Omens Season 3, and which time periods they want Crowley and Aziraphale to explore.

After a four-year wait, Good Omens is finally back! The entire second season was released on Prime today, and it sees David Tennant and Michael Sheen returning as Crowley and Aziraphale. The first season was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the new addition to the story. In fact, he's teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea, which means fans could be getting a Season 3. Now that the season is out, it seems even more likely that there are plans for a third season considering things ended on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Tennant and Sheen, and they addressed the possibility of a third season.

"Well, it's not in our gift," Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. "Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..." Sheen added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," he joked, using the show's famous line. "Inevitable," he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

"Well, there's lots, isn't there?" Sheen replied. "There's all sorts of possibilities, aren't there?" Tennant added. "I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well," Sheen continued. "They're such fun to do ... Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they've developed. And it's so wonderful to do."

"It might be nice to see '80s Aziraphale and Crowley," Tennant chimed in. "Oh yes," Sheen agreed. "I'd almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure," Tennant shared. "And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100," Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another '80s band with a signature hairstyle. "That would be him. He'd have the Flock of Seagulls haircut," Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.