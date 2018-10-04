Whoopi Goldberg Hosting ‘Good Omens’ Panel at New York Comic Con

Amazon’s Good Omens is headed to New York Comic Con, and it looks like they’re enlisting a fan-favorite celebrity to help.

Neil Gaiman, who co-wrote the original book and showruns the series, recently announced that Whoopi Goldberg will be moderating the show’s panel at NYCC. You can check out Gaiman’s tweet about the event below.

Our moderator at the NYCC @GoodOmensPrime panel. The amazing redoubtable Star Trekking Death and God playing EGOT winning @WhoopiGoldberg. Good Omens has the best fans. pic.twitter.com/lknqr9Le6t — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 3, 2018

While Goldberg herself will not be joining the series, she is a longtime fan of Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s original novel. The panel will feature appearances from Gaiman, as well as stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Miranda Richardson, and Jon Hamm.

The six-episode Amazon series will follow Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant), an angel and a demon who set out on a mission to locate the misplaced Antichrist in a near-apocalyptic 2018. The series will also include appearances from Nick Offerman, Frances McDormand, and Mark Gatiss.

“I first read Good Omens as a teenager and it’s been one of my favourite stories ever since,” Sheen revealed when he and Tennant were cast. “To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest. To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I’m a huge fan of David’s so I relish trying to save it with him.”

With a behind-the-scenes featurette and a poster already being released for Good Omens, it’ll be interesting to see exactly what the New York Comic Con panel brings. Considering the fact that the series is expected to debut in early 2019, there’s a chance we could get the first trailer in some form or fashion.

Good Omens is expected to debut in early 2019 on Amazon Prime.