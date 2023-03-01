The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With This Grogu Moment From Chapter 17

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is here, and fans are naturally freaking out about the return of Grogu – aka "Baby Yoda." At this point, pretty much everything that the Grogu puppet does onscreen becomes iconic – and the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian was no different. 

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere brought Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu back to the Planet Nevarro, where the series first began. However, Mando and Grogu find that much has changed on Nevarro – thanks in large part to Mando's old friend, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). As the "high magistrate" of Nevarro, Karga has a swanky office to greet Mando and Grogu in – and Grogu decided to use his Force powers to have a little bit of fun, spinning Greef Karga's grand magistrate chair around in circles. 

Check out how Star Wars fans are now gushing over Grogu living his best life with some Force power chair spinning: 

Strongest Jedi - But Also:

Yes, Grogu is one of the most potentially powerful Force-users around – but also, he's just a kid having fun with this powers. And we love to see it (literally).

Still So Annoyingly Cute

Grogu: it's almost annoying that he's so cute.

Kids...

There's not a parent in existence that couldn't relate to this scene.

Giving Me LIFE.

Star Wars fans are getting the life boost they've sorely been missing without The Mandalorian. So say we all.

Baby Yoda Is My Spirit Animal

Can Grogu be a spirit animal? It's getting harder and harder to argue against it...

Grogu Is ALL OF US

Grogu isn't living HIS best life: he's living ALL OF OUR best lives!

This is CINEMA

Change our minds (if you can) Scorsese... Change our minds.

