The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With This Grogu Moment From Chapter 17

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is here, and fans are naturally freaking out about the return of Grogu – aka "Baby Yoda." At this point, pretty much everything that the Grogu puppet does onscreen becomes iconic – and the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian was no different.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere brought Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu back to the Planet Nevarro, where the series first began. However, Mando and Grogu find that much has changed on Nevarro – thanks in large part to Mando's old friend, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). As the "high magistrate" of Nevarro, Karga has a swanky office to greet Mando and Grogu in – and Grogu decided to use his Force powers to have a little bit of fun, spinning Greef Karga's grand magistrate chair around in circles.

Check out how Star Wars fans are now gushing over Grogu living his best life with some Force power chair spinning: