The Mandalorian Fans Are Obsessed With This Grogu Moment From Chapter 17
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is here, and fans are naturally freaking out about the return of Grogu – aka "Baby Yoda." At this point, pretty much everything that the Grogu puppet does onscreen becomes iconic – and the Season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian was no different.
The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere brought Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu back to the Planet Nevarro, where the series first began. However, Mando and Grogu find that much has changed on Nevarro – thanks in large part to Mando's old friend, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). As the "high magistrate" of Nevarro, Karga has a swanky office to greet Mando and Grogu in – and Grogu decided to use his Force powers to have a little bit of fun, spinning Greef Karga's grand magistrate chair around in circles.
Check out how Star Wars fans are now gushing over Grogu living his best life with some Force power chair spinning:
Force of My Heart
Grogu using the force to spin himself in a chair, my heart 😭😭 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/6FJGXc4Dds— joe ✨ (@balf4our) March 1, 2023
Hearts all over the world swooned when this scene of Grogu played. Another classic Mandalorian moment.prevnext
Strongest Jedi - But Also:
grogu: probably one of the strongest jedi in the universe— nadège misses joe quinn!! MANDO DAY 🥳 (@capuletsheart) February 22, 2023
also grogu: spin the chair
Yes, Grogu is one of the most potentially powerful Force-users around – but also, he's just a kid having fun with this powers. And we love to see it (literally).prevnext
Still So Annoyingly Cute
The episode's quite lovely! Baby Grogu is still annoying in his cuteness, but I could relate to him chilling in a spinning chair. Must be nice to be able to force spin 🤣— elizabeth 💙💛 (@govnarya_stark) March 1, 2023
Grogu: it's almost annoying that he's so cute.prevnext
Kids...
I 💚 seeing Grogu use the force to spin the chair around and getting his snack on after his Daddy stops the chair from spinning 😂 #PedroPascal #TheMandalorian #ThisIsTheWay #Grogu #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/FBYKoEcqNj— NY Paralegal (@ny_paralegal) March 1, 2023
There's not a parent in existence that couldn't relate to this scene.prevnext
Giving Me LIFE.
**Minor Spoilers for The Mandalorian S3E1**
Seeing Grogu use the force to spin around in an office chair sent me into a frenzy of giggles that added years to my life.— Chris (@ckjbush) March 1, 2023
Star Wars fans are getting the life boost they've sorely been missing without The Mandalorian. So say we all.prevnext
Baby Yoda Is My Spirit Animal
This is my spirit animal...Grogu using force push to spin around in his chair 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/isOZqQufs0— TXRafe (@TXRafe_) March 1, 2023
Can Grogu be a spirit animal? It's getting harder and harder to argue against it...prevnext
Grogu Is ALL OF US
Using the force to spin in a spinny chair and to grab snacks. Grogu is all of us with force powers #TheMandalorian— Rob (@Arkhamandcheese) March 1, 2023
Grogu isn't living HIS best life: he's living ALL OF OUR best lives!prevnext
This is CINEMA
me seeing grogu spin around his little chair pic.twitter.com/BRxQbxjEQ0— n ( ^-^ ) (@vykyae) March 1, 2023
Change our minds (if you can) Scorsese... Change our minds.prev