Gravity Falls: Alternate Universe Reveals First Trailer

The world of Gravity Falls has become one of the biggest original universes that Disney has created in recent memory. While the story of Dipper, Mabel, and Grunkle Stan is a comical one, creator Alex Hirsch was sure to mix some major magic and mystery into the two seasons. While a revival has yet to be revealed, despite Disney executives hinting in the past that the franchise might return, fan animators have taken matters into their own hands. Gravity Falls: Alternate Universe might be a fan-made production, but the new animated series has dropped its first trailer to throw some shocking curveballs at audiences.

For those who might not know, Gravity Falls: Alternate Universe examines a world where Bill Cipher and Ford Pine switch places in the mysterious world. Rather than Ford being offered the chance to explore the universe under the terrifying eye of a dark deity, the shoe is now on the other foot as Bill has become the mortal in this fan-made production. The artist simply known as “Orxa” has created “Megalomaniac” Stanford Pines and “Simple” Bill Cipher to create this new reality, and the latest trailer proves it. The episode itself will be revealed, according to the video, on January 30th at 10 AM Eastern, so you won’t be waiting long to see this fan-made return to Gravity Falls.

The Future of Gravity Falls?

Although Gravity Falls aired its series finale in 2016, almost ten years later fans are still clamoring to see more misadventures following Mabel and Dipper. To date, there has been no official confirmation of a sequel series or spin-off that will once again bring viewers back into this world. In 2024, Executive Vice President of Television Animation and Disney Branded Television, Meredith Roberts, confirmed that there have been talks with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

When we left the employees of the Mystery Shack in the Gravity Falls finale, Mabel and Dipper planned their return home as the summer vacation that encompassed the two seasons came to an end. While the twin siblings did leave, brothers Stan and Ford were finally able to make one of their long-held dreams come true, traveling the world via boat to create new adventures. Leaving Soos in charge of the Mystery Shack while they were gone, the door was left open for a potential sequel series and/or spin-off that would continue Dipper and Mabel’s journey in a future summer adventure.

Ironically, a major recent headline surrounding Gravity Falls was a controversial one. Recently, the Disney franchise ran into trouble thanks to a social media campaign that believed the series publication “The Book of Bill” was demonic in nature. Creator Alex Hirsch poked fun at the campaign, and the book has not been pulled from any retailers as a result.

