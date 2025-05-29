7 Times TV Villains Were More Popular Than the Heroes

Some of the most iconic villains in TV history have managed to become more popular than the heroes of their respective series. In almost every TV show, there is a clear protagonist, and a clear antagonist, and it typically works out that audiences favor the hero above all else. However, this isn’t always the case, as, sometimes, villains have enough charisma, personality, and growth to overshadow their heroes. On countless occasions, too many to list fully, villains in TV shows have become more popular among audiences than the series’ heroes.

While the likes of The Blacklist’s Raymond Reddington, The Mandalorian’s Boba Fett, and Doctor Who’s Master have captivated us, some villains have truly stolen audiences’ hearts. Whether they’re redeemable or not, these villains have become iconic in their own right, with some becoming the main reason viewers keep returning to these shows.

7) Kilgrave in Jessica Jones

David Tennant is best known as the 10th (and later 14th) Doctor in Doctor Who, so it was surprising he portrayed one of Marvel’s most sinister villains so brilliantly. Marvel Television’s Jessica Jones Season 1 featured Tennant’s Kilgrave as its primary antagonist, and his mind-control ability made him a truly haunting villain. Even so, Tennant’s performance captivated audiences, which has spurred rumors about his return to the MCU, despite his death in Jessica Jones. Now that Krysten Ritter is back for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the chance might be there for Kilgrave to return to wreak more havoc, too.

6) Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal

Dr. Hannibal Lecter might be one of the most deplorable characters ever created, as a brilliant forensic psychologist and secret serial killer and cannibal. However, this didn’t stop audiences falling in love with Mads Mikkelsen’s version of the iconic villain in Hannibal, in which Lecter is tasked with supervising FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) while investigating a serial killer in Minnesota. The bond formed between Graham and Lecter made the latter a more likeable character, despite his heinous private activities, and he became the core of the show, making it one of the greatest horror TV shows ever.

5) Jim Moriarty in Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman made a fantastic pair in Sherlock, but it was Andrew Scott who stole the show whenever Moriarty would be featured in the popular BBC series. Moriarty is Sherlock’s most prominent, long-running, and powerful threat, posing problems for the sociopathic Consulting Detective even long after his death. Scott’s delivery of Moriarty elevated the legendary villain with humor and levity, but also sinister and unpredictable textures that made him a complete wild-card. Moriarty might have been killed off quite early on, but his legacy was felt even in Sherlock’s later seasons.

4) Benjamin Linus in Lost

Considered to be one of the greatest TV shows of all time, Lost mastered its character development, and not just for its protagonists, the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815. Michael Emerson’s Benjamin Linus became a core part of Lost after his debut as the leader of the Others in Season 3, and despite making some questionable and sometimes-horrific decisions, Ben was eventually humanized through flashbacks to his awful upbringing and redemption in Lost’s final season. Ben eventually became one of Lost’s most developed and beloved characters, going from villain to bona fide hero as Hugo’s (Jorge Garcia) right-hand-man.

3) Sue Sylvester in Glee

While musical comedy-drama Glee’s popularity waned in its later seasons, the love for Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) never died out. Sue Sylvester was an ever-present thorn in the side of William McKinley High School’s Glee Club, regularly fighting Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) over the dispersal of the school’s budget. Sue was one of Glee’s most hilarious characters, witty, dark, and sometimes even delightful. Many argue that, in the show’s later years, Sue Sylvester made Glee worth watching, and became far more popular than any of the newer young cast.

2) Negan in The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan made his debut as Negan in The Walking Dead Season 8’s finale, “Last Day on Earth,” and has gone on to become a staple of the show and its spinoffs. While he started as the terrifying leader of the Saviors, who made his mark immediately by killing Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) with his barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat, Lucille, Negan went through an immense transformation after Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) success. Negan now co-leads The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and he is still an incredibly likeable, charismatic, and complex character.

1) Loki in Loki

Since his first appearance in the MCU back in 2011’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has become one of the epic franchise’s most-changed characters. He has gone from a formidable, scheming villain to a bona fide hero and one of the MCU’s most powerful characters after Loki Season 2. Hiddleston’s love for the character is evident throughout, and his dedication to Loki has made the former God of Mischief and current protector of the multiverse one of the most popular and beloved characters in the franchise’s history, so it’s very exciting that he’ll be returning in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Who are your favorite TV villains? Let us know in the comments!