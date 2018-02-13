‘New Girl’ Alum Hannah Simone to Star in ‘Greatest American Hero’ Reboot

It looks like ABC‘s Greatest American Hero reboot has found its star.

New Girl‘s Hannah Simone has been cast as Meera, the lead role in the comedy series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With New Girl currently in its final season, Simone was reportedly offered multiple different pilots, before deciding on Greatest American Hero.

Simone is also known for appearing in Killing Gunther, Old Boy, and 1600 Penn.

The pilot is being created by Fresh Off the Boat executive producer Nahnatchka Khan, and will give the concept of the original 1980s series with a modern update. The description for the series can be found below.

“The Greatest American Hero centers around Meera, a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family. An inexplicable event occurs that will change the course of Meera’s life forever: She is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet. Meera may have finally found purpose, but the world has never been in more unreliable hands.”

The original The Greatest American Hero series starred William Katt (yes, the minister from “Crisis on Earth-X”) as a school teacher who got his superhuman powers after a group of aliens gave him a super suit. To make matters more confusing, the teacher (named Ralph) immediately loses the costume’s instruction booklet, and thus has to learn how to use its powers by trial and error, often with comical results.

Rachna Fruchbom (Fresh Off the Boat, Parks and Recreation) will write and executive produce with Khan, Fierce Baby, Mandy Summers, and Tawnia McKiernan.

While there’s no telling if the The Greatest American Hero pilot will make it to series, having Simone on board is sure to pique people’s interests.