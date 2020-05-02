Arrow Spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries' Fate Is Still Unclear Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

The end of The CW's Arrow this January after eight seasons was bittersweet. Saying goodbye to the series that launched the network's ever-growing Arrowverse was sad for many, but the end offered the hope of a new beginning. The series' penultimate episode was set as a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a spinoff series set to follow the adventures of Oliver Queen's daughter, Mia (Katherine McNamara) in a future Star City. Since the episode, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about that spinoff's fate, but unfortunately, that fate remains unclear.

When asked whether Green Arrow and the Canaries has been picked up, stars Katie Cassidy and McNamara both told CBR that there had been no word on the series, with McNamara noting that word may not come for a while thanks to the coronavirus pandemic having shut down so much of the entertainment world.

"No, not that we know of," McNamara said. "I mean, the world is so topsy-turvy right now. I don't think we're going to know anything for a while."

McNamara said something similar when speaking with ComicBook.com where she explained that the cancellation of network upfronts -- where new series are often announced -- has put a wrench in things.

"I have no idea," McNamara said. "I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on, everything has kind of changed. Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," McNamara added. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

Despite the lack of news about the series, Cassidy recently told TVLine that she's confident the series will be picked up and she's eager for it.

“I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series],” Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Canary on the series, explained. “If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So, I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it.

“[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary,” Cassidy added. “I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I’m just excited to jump into it.”

