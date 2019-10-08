Netflix Reveals Green Eggs and Ham Premiere Date, First Look Photos

From the delightful mind of legendary author Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham is about to get the animated TV treatment on Netflix. The series has been in development at the streaming service for some time and now a release date has finally been announced. On Tuesday morning, Netflix revealed that the Green Eggs and Ham series will arrive on November 8th, with all 13 episodes of its first season dropping at once.

In addition to the release date, Netflix shared the first two photos from Green Eggs and Ham, showing off a few of the show’s main characters. This includes Sam I Am himself, voiced by Adam Devine.

Joining Devine in the star-studded cast is Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs. The series was created by Jared Stern and is produced by Helen Kalafatic and Warner Bros. Animation. Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Stern, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin, and Jeff Kleeman all serve as executive producers.

You can read Netflix’s official synopsis of Green Eggs and Ham below.

“The story of Green Eggs and Ham is like a postmodern Planes, Trains and Automobiles through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. Sam rescues the rare Chickeraffe from the Glurfsburg Zoo, hides it in a briefcase, and attempts to make his way to Meepville where he can charter a cold air balloon to take the Chickeraffe to his island home. Guy just flopped his last big chance at being a world famous inventor for the industrial Snerz Co. He packs up his invention in a briefcase and resigns to give up on his dreams and become a paint watcher. A chance meeting at a diner with Sam, and a switch up with the briefcases results in these two unlikely souls getting mixed up on an adventure that takes them on a journey of self discovery.

“Our two mismatched heroes cross paths with overprotective Michellee, whose daughter, EB, desperately wants a pet, and falls madly in love with the Chickeraffe… despite her mother’s fears that it will eat off her face (it won’t). Michellee’s walled up heart also connects with the heart-hardened Guy. And a laborious love story begins. Our fakakta foursome are also unknowingly pursued by a bounty hunter goat, two bad guys, and a villain who’s out to get the Chickeraffee as his ultimate trophy.”

