Grey's Anatomy Losing Another Doctor Ahead of Season 21

Jake Borelli will depart as Dr. Levi Schmitt but may appear in some Season 21 episodes to wrap up his story.

Grey's Anatomy will be back for another season, but there will be a beloved doctor missing from the roster at Grey Sloan Memorial. Jake Borelli, who plays Dr. Levi Schmitt in the long-running medical drama, is reportedly departing the series (via TVLine). Per the report, Borelli's departure is a result of budget cuts at Grey's Anatomy, though the actor is presently "in negotiations to return next season for several episodes to wrap up the story of his character." Contracts for numerous other actors on Grey's are also set to expire at the end of the current, 20th season, with the network reportedly needing to work out new deals with Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Kevin McKidd (Owen), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), and Camilla Luddington (Jo) as well.

Borelli first joined Grey's as Schmitt in the Season 14 premiere when the character arrived with a new group of interns at the hospital. Over the seasons, Schmitt had a fan-favorite romantic relationship with orthopedic surgeon Nico Kim (Alex Landi), though that couple broke up in Season 18 when Nico left to work for the Seattle Mariners. Landi did make a guest appearance this season when he and his new partner were at Grey Sloan Memorial to support the surrogate having their baby, an encounter that shook up Schmitt and caused him to take a hard look at his own life and goals. Schmitt is currently serving as Grey Sloan's co-chief resident along with Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot). The character has also appeared on several episodes of Grey's spinoff Station 19, which is ending its run this season.

Grey's Anatomy Has Been Renewed For Season 21.

Back in April, ABC renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 21, continuing the drama's run as the longest running primetime medical drama in television history as well as the longest running primetime series in ABC history. The series first debuted in 2005.

"The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a history 21st season, and I could not be more grateful," series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time. "Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."

It was also announced on Tuesday that, for Season 21, Grey's would be moving to a new time slot — from 9/8c on Thursdays to 10/9c. The schedule shift is reportedly not a comment on the health of Grey's Anatomy, but an opportunity for the network to launch a new show on Thursday nights.

"We just celebrated the 20th season of Grey's which makes it the longest running medical drama on television, and I think the show is creatively firing on all cylinders and continues to be extraordinarily popular — if not the most popular show in terms of past seasons," Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich said. "We see new generations coming into the sow on a monthly basis, so the show's in great shape."

Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, which is currently airing, stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alex Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho among others.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.