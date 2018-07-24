‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Two-Hour Season 15 Premiere Date

Grey’s Anatomy will get a supersized premiere for its “season of love” on ABC.

The long-running medical drama is set to premiere with a two-hour special episode on Thursday, Sept. 27, picking up where it left off in its season 14 finale in May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When viewers last tuned in to the lives of the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial, their lives were headed toward some major changes. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karen (Justin Chambers) got married in a near-perfect, impromptu ceremony on a ferry boat officiated by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

At the hospital, Chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) made the decision to take a sabbatical from her leadership position and offer the interim position to Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who made a surprise (and permanent) return with a bun in the oven.

After a major shift in season 14, which saw the series take a more humorous and light tone compared to the last few years of the series, executive producer Krista Vernoff teased that the upcoming 15th season would be known as “The Season of Love,” building on the romantic — and hilarious — season finale.

Luddington recently teased where Jo might be headed in the season, as her character faced the decision to move to Boston for a surgical fellowship.

“There’s not like a massive time jump,” Luddington told TVLine, adding there could still be big changes in store for Jo.

“I’ve heard rumors — rumors-rumors — that Jo might find her specialty this season, which is really exciting and is a long time coming,” she continued. “I’m interested to see what it is.”

One person Luddington hopes gets in on the season of love? Meredith Grey, who was last wooed by a doctor played by Scott Speedman during one episode in season 14.

“He was one of the first people that she really had that spark with” since Derek died, Luddington added.

Unfortunately, there is no immediate return for Speedman in the cards. Speedman’s Animal Kingdom character died, but Speedman told TVGuide in June that he had nothing to confirm when asked if he would ever go back to either show.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Speedman said. “Probably, to be honest with you, neither. You’re going to have to wait a couple years. I’ll find something to do.”

Are you ready for a new season of Grey’s Anatomy? Tune in to the two-hour season premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.