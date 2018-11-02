‘Grimm’ Star David Giuntoli Reacts to Spinoff News

We live in the era of spinoffs and reboots, so it isn’t the least bit surprising that NBC is developing a follow-up of its successful Friday series, Grimm. The new show, which will feature a female lead, will be slight departure from the monster-hunting fantasy series, but original star David Giuntoli is all about the idea.

During an interview with TV Guide, Giuntoli was asked about his thoughts regarding the spinoff series. Giuntoli was quick to note that he was genuinely excited about the prospect of a new Grimm story being told.

“I could not be more thrilled that NBC is developing a Grimm spin-off,” he said. “I thought it was such a wonderful show and we built just a vibrant, colorful world. To not be able to play in that world any longer seems like such a waste. So I could not be happier for everyone involved in the Grimm spin-off.”

After Grimm came to an end last year, Giuntoli went on to land a regular role in the ABC ensemble drama A Million Little Things. Although his new series has been a success, the actor would still love to return to the world of Grimm for the spinoff series, but he doesn’t want to take the spotlight away from the new franchise star.

“I just want them to roll old Nick Burkhardt, his old bag of bones, off the couch every now and again for a ‘special guest star,’” Giuntoli added. “And hopefully the new female lead can do all the fight scenes.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise for Giuntoli to eventually guest star on the spinoff series, if it is ultimately picked up by the network. The initial report stated that the spinoff would feature some of the original cast members at some point.

Iron Fist‘s Melissa Glenn is writing the currently untitled series for Universal TV and NBC. In addition to Universal TV, the new Grimm series will be brought to life by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions. Both Hayes and Milliner will serve as executive producers alongside Glenn. Grimm co-creators/showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf will also help out with the series, both as consulting producers.

Are you excited for the Grimm spinoff at NBC? Are you hoping to see Nick Burkhardt return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!