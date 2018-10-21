‘Grimm’ Spinoff in the Works With a Female Lead

NBC is returning to the world of Grimm in the near future, but with a twist on the beloved fantasy/mystery series.

According to Deadline, NBC is currently developing a Grimm reboot just one year after the original show went off the air. This time however, the series will center around a female Grimm. Iron Fist‘s Melissa Glenn is writing the untitled spinoff for the network and Universal TV.

Here’s what NBC’s release had to say about the new project:

“Building off the mythology of the original series, the new show will feature returning fan favorites while also introducing new characters, new dangers and epic new mysteries. I hear no actors are currently attached but the idea is for offshoot to feature some original cast members, regular or recurring.”

It looks as though the plan is for some of the cast members from the first series to appear on the new show, though there is no indication as to which characters could be coming back. After lasting for six seasons on the air, there is a deep well of Grimm characters to choose from.

In addition to Universal TV, the new Grimm series will be brought to life by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions. Both Hayes and Milliner will serve as executive producers alongside Glenn. Grimm co-creators/showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf will also help out with the series, both as consulting producers.

Throughout its six seasons on NBC, Grimm became one of the highest-rated shows on Friday nights, which is usually a rough time for network dramas. The ratings success, combined with a strong international performance, made the decision to move forward with a spinoff a no-brainer for the network.

Are you excited to head back to the world of Grimm? What are you hoping to see from the new series? Let us know in the comments!