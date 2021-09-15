Gwendoline Christie Cast In Netflix’s Addams Family Series

Game of Thrones and Star Wars sequel franchise star Gwendoline Christie has joined the cast of Wednesday, Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family spinoff series centering on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The casting was announced by Netflix’s Twitter account, revealing that she would be a character who has a history with Morticia Addams, and not a good one. Christie joins a cast that includes Ortega alongside Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, plus supporting roles from Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, Thora Birch, and Riki Lindhome.

According to the Netflix announcement, Christie will play “Larissa Weems,” the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams. Nevermore is the primary setting of the series — a magical boarding school nestled in the English countryside.

Batman director Tim Burton will direct and executive produce Wednesday, while Smallville‘s Al Gough and Miles Millar serves as showrunners and executive producers. The live-action series will consist of eight episodes.

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series,” Netflix original series director Teddy Biaselli said in a release. “Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

Here’s the official Wednesday logline from Netflix:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

