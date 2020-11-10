Hagar The Horrible TV Series In The Works

✖

Comic strip icon Hagar the Horrible will be making a jump to the small screen in a new animated television series, and it will be written by Fresh Off The Boat writer and producer Eric Ziobrowski. The project is being developed by King Features and The Jim Henson Company and will be made using The Henson Company's Digital Puppetry Studio, a proprietary animation technology that enables puppeteers to manipulate animated characters in real-time (via Deadline). Hagar was created by Dik Browne and focuses on a lovable and hardworking Viking family led by Hagar, who is admittedly having some issues adjusting to changes in his life and the world around him.

CEO and president of The Jim Henson Company will executive produce alongside president of King Features C.J. Kettler, and both couldn't be more excited about giving the Viking some shine.

“As a burly Viking with a tough exterior, Hägar is an enormously sympathetic character who is out of step with the evolving world around him. His village’s cultural zeitgeist is changing, and he is trying to keep up,” said Kettler. “The Jim Henson Company is known for their amazing storytelling and incredible digital puppetry, and we can’t wait to reimagine Hägar with them and introduce him to next generation audiences together.”

“Hägar is long overdue for his own series, and this new animated family sitcom, set in the rich and hilarious world of Vikings, will continue the tradition of what we do best at The Jim Henson Company,” added Henson. “Hägar is such a well-established, evergreen character and audiences immediately know and love him. Dik Browne’s comic will be a delightful and irreverent playground for our digital puppetry studio.”

Hagar has been a fixture of newspapers since 1973, and recently gained renewed popularity after a framed comic strip was seen in President Elect Joe Biden's office during the video in which he chose Kamala Harris as his Vice President. This will be the first animated television series for Hagar, though the strip was adapted in 1989 for a CBS special by Hanna-Barbera.

Are you excited for Hagar The Horrible's new animated series? Let us know in the comments!