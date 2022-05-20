ComicBook Nation: Did Halo The Series Deliver? / MCU Daredevil and She-Hulk Trailer Reactions

The CB Nation crew breaks down Marvel's She-HulkTrailer and Daredevil MCU series on Disney+. We discuss whether or not Halo The Series delivered with its Season 1 finale, and debate which canceled DC Arrowverse TV show we would save. PLUS: New DC and Marvel comics reviews and anime/manga rundowns!

While the Halo Finale was divisive for the show hosts, the general run of Season 1 has been divisive for both fans, casual viewers, and even the cast and creators of the show. Halo executive producer Kiki Wolfkill addressed the low points of season 1 – and asked fans to keep faith in season 2:

"My hope is that we can all sort of rise beyond that and sort of look at where we end up with Chief and with John going into season two," Wolfkill told Deadline. "I believe really strongly that we have an amazing story to tell with him and we'll continue to do so, and sometimes as we know with the Silver Timeline that it'll be different than we've seen him before. But who he is as a character both as Master Chief and as John is wholly the same."

