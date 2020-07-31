Hannibal Creator Hopes Netflix Arrival Could Lead to Season 4

✖

Low ratings kept Hannibal from running for the full plan that series creator Bryan Fuller had for the series, but three seasons was something that the fandom didn't take for granted. That said, talk of a revival or new seasons hasn't stopped since the series was officially announced to be coming to a close. Fuller has been open about his intentions for new episodes or a film revival of the series in the past, and in a new interview reveals that he's had so many conversations with venues about bringing it back over the years. The sad news is that at this point in time, there's nothing concrete about a new home for Hannibal.

“I wish there was something that was definitive," Fuller told Collider. "I’ve had conversations with Hugh and Mads and the cast, in terms of like, ‘This is what we would do if we were allowed to come back.’ There’s some ideas that I’m very excited about that continue the strange trajectory of season 3. But I have not been approached. I’ve knocked on every door and rang every bell. Martha (De Laurentiis, producer) and I, every couple of years, pick up our bags and go door to door and see if anybody’s interested in revisiting. The biggest hurdle is that we were somebody else’s show."

He added, "What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show and maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak. But nobody has said anything to me, and believe me, like the nickel hooker on the red light district I am hanging out the window, waving my legs. They know I’m ready.”

The good news for Fuller is that Hannibal has been a pretty major success for Netflix since it debuted on the platform earlier this year. The series quickly jumped up to the Top 10 list on the service and has drawn a lot of attention from the "Fannibals" due to some subtle changes made to the presentation of the series. This renewed attention on the series has seen the cast and crew talk about it and renewal chances with even more frequency, with Fuller revealing during a Nerdist reunion of the cast and crew.

“The great thing about the idea that if we are going to be meeting [back up with Hannibal and Will] and it takes five, six, seven years or what have you, that’s just how long they’ve been on the lam," Fuller said. "Then the story picks up from that point. And we’ll adapt.”

All three seasons of Hannibal are currently streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

