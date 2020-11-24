Hannibal: Mads Mikkelsen Reveals What He Would Want to See in a Season 4 Revival

✖

The first three seasons of NBC's Hannibal was praised by critics and earned a passionate following from fans, but its ratings never matched that passion, resulting in its conclusion after a third season. In the years since its ending, the series' cast and crew have regularly shared their excitement at the notion of returning for a Season Four, with Mads Mikkelsen, who played the iconic Hannibal Lecter, recently reminding fans that plans for the season were to explore the events of Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs, with the actor also noting how excited he would be to find the right performer to take on the role of Buffalo Bill.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that if it does happen, we would love to go into Silence of the Lambs,” Mikkelsen detailed to IndieWire. “That’s always been an issue because they didn’t have the rights for that book. But that’s obviously the most famous part and we’d love to go in there. We’d obviously switch it around a little and do all kinds of crazy stuff with it. That story is so interesting and the characters in it are as interesting. We’d switch around the genders and maybe even put two characters into one. We would love to find someone to play Buffalo Bill. That’s going to be tough. We found a Hannibal, so it’s possible.”

Interestingly, Mikkelsen even offered his pick to take on the role, though his choice, Michael Pitt, already appeared in the series as Mason Verger.

“We already used Michael Pitt for Mason and that was fantastic," the actor pointed out. "If he wasn’t playing Mason I’d love to see him as Buffalo Bill.”

Earlier this year, the cast and crew of the series held an online reunion, with creator Bryan Fuller noting that he was still hopeful a fourth season could happen.

“I am very hopeful,” Fuller revealed during the Nerdist reunion of the cast and crew. “The great thing about the idea that if we are going to be meeting [back up with Hannibal and Will] and it takes five, six, seven years or what have you, that’s just how long they’ve been on the lam. Then the story picks up from that point. And we’ll adapt.”

