Harley Quinn Showrunner Teases Future Plans, But Season 3 Isn't in the Works Yet

As fans continue to tune into the new episodes of Harley Quinn on DC Universe, a lot of eyes are on the series as it approaches its season 2 finale and potential future on the streaming service. Series co-creator and executive producer Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to brainstorm an idea for the show's third season, but also confirmed that currently a new batch of episodes are not in the works, but that he feels good about their future. Musing on the series and current events, Schumacker tweeted: "Well, I think Harley Season 3* will open with Gothamites on a Zoom screaming obscenities at Commissioner Gordon and his fellow cops. *If we get a season 3."

For those unaware of the reference, the Los Angeles Police Commission held an open Zoom call yesterday for citizens to dial into and voice their concerns. Following the extensive protests and armed response from police around the country, the callers did not hold back. Though it's unclear what form this might take in a series with Gotham City as its backdrop, a parody of these events with Commissioner Gordon (and maybe Batman) getting dragged by the people of Gotham is a joke that writes itself.

When asked by a fan how the viewers of the series can make sure that more episodes can happen, Schumacker replied: "I think keep doing what you're doing. Which I really appreciate. I feel optimistic about it continuing." So like traditional television, just keep watching Harley Quinn and tell your friends about it!

Speaking previously with ComicBook.com, Schumacker and co-creator Justin Halpern spoke about their ambitions for future episodes including what actors they'd like to have provide a voice for the series.

"Normally when you cast something you're like, 'Oh, I'd love to cast this actor' and then you don't end up with that actor, you end up four actors down from that actor. And in this case, it was everybody who we put up as our first choice wanted to do it... We didn't have much of a wishlist left at the end of it," Halpern said. "If I was hard-pressed, sure, I'd love to get in the booth with Nathan Fielder, maybe. I don't know. That just because I liked him, I don't know that he'd be a great voice on the show. But I think everybody we went to that we really wanted to get, we got. So going forward... That is part of the fun of doing this though, is you come up with a character and you're like, 'Oh man, what if this person could voice it?'"

New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on DC Universe every Friday.

