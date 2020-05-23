Harley Quinn Showrunner Says Season 3 Isn't Confirmed Yet

✖

The second season of DC Universe's Harley Quinn is currently in full swing and has seen everything from the long-awaited first kiss between Harley and Poison Ivy to some exciting first-time appearances from classic DC characters. The series producers Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Dean Lorey recently joined ComicBook.com for a Quarantine Watch Party of two newer episodes. The creators answered some fan questions, and it looks like they're still at it on Twitter. Someone recently took to the social media site to request a future appearance from Black Mask, and Schumacker responded with some nervewracking news.

“Hello! @PMSchumacker, I wanted to know if Black Mask will be present in season 3 of Harley Quinn?,” @Sivara____ asked. “We have not been picked up for a season 3 yet! Can you kindly please ask someone to pick us up?,” Schumacker replied. You can check out the interaction in the tweets below:

We have not been picked up for a season 3 yet! Can you kindly please ask someone to pick us up? — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) May 4, 2020

Well, it sounds like we need to start tweeting at @TheDCUniverse with requests for a season three because we need more Harlivy in our lives! As of the latest episode, Inner (Para) Demons, Ivy is still engaged to Kite Man, much to Harley's dismay. This is no surprise considering the showrunners recently talked about their vision of transforming the characters from best friends to lovers. "We tried to play the reality of how messy, uncomfortable, and awkward it would be to figure out that you're in love with your best friend. It's messy, it takes a while, and it's not smooth at all. And there are definitely a lot of two steps forward, one step back kind of thing going on," Halpern explained.

Shortly before HBO Max announced the upcoming release of the once-mythical "Snyder Cut," the Harley Quinn showrunners included a hilarious nod to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Here's what Schumacker had to say about the moment: "Honestly, I put the shirts in there as an internal joke, and assumed those would never make it into the final cut haha," he shared during a live Q&A for the episode. "Ultimately these guys were comedic to me because of how deep their toxic fandom ran, (particularly the one guy). And I don’t think he’s representative of all the Snyder Cut enthusiasts AT ALL. In truth, I had cold feet about keeping the shirts but I’m glad we did at the end of the day, and the Snyder Cut fans’ response has been outstanding. Such great sports!"

New episodes of Harley Quinn drop on DC Universe every Friday.

