Harley Quinn Showrunners Reveal the Only Characters They'll Never Kill Off

Earlier today came the news fans have been waiting for as WarnerMedia announced that Harley Quinn has been renewed for a third season with the series moving over from DC Universe to HBO Max for its future episodes. Though we may not get to see the series' until the later part of next year, the creative team behind the show is already hard at work figuring out what they want to do with Harley, Ivy, and every other villain living in Gotham (plus Batman). In a new interview, series showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern opened up with new details on season three, including what character some may have thought was dead but who will definitely be back.

As fans might recall from season two, Bane found himself falling to his doom, venom hoses ripped out of his body, but executive producer Justin Halpern says not to worry. "We'll kill almost any character that's not Harley or Ivy," Halpern told EW. "But we'll never kill Bane."

The Harley Quinn series has not shied away from killing off major DC comics characters with Batman villains like Scarecrow (head dissolved with acid by Joker), The Penguin (stabbed in the neck by Harley), and Mr. Freeze (willingly died to revive his wife) all biting the dust. Another villain fans can expect to return is Poison Ivy's former lover, Kite Man.

"All credit to Tom King for resurrecting Kite Man in the comics, because without that, we probably probably would not have made him such an integral part of the show," Schumacker said. "There plenty of other DC D-listers in the pool, so we're looking forward to that for sure. But we've been talking about Kite Man and kind of where he stands with the end of season 2 and the breakup. We don't want to completely cut ties. I'll probably piss a few people off by saying we hope Kite Man will return, because I know he's got his detractors, but we can say with 100 percent certainty that Kite Man will in no way be like a spoiler for Harley and Ivy's relationship. They're rock solid, they're a couple. But that doesn't mean that Kite Man won't exist in the show."

The first two seasons of Harley Quinn are currently streaming on HBO Max and DC Universe. Starting next year though the DC Universe app will transition away from streaming original content and shift into DC Universe Infinite, exclusively a comic book app.