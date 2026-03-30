Harry Potter Season 2 Gets a Positive Update as Delayed Release Confirmed

Some good news has come from the Harry Potter HBO Max series after some disappointing news hit last week. The new Harry Potter series on HBO Max released its first-look trailer with the surprising news that the first season would hit the streaming service this Christmas. This helps th4e show get off to a big start, and that is good news since there is supposed to be between seven and 10 seasons, which would cover all seven books in the fantasy series. However, HBO head Casey Bloys said that the series would not be an annual series, which raised serious concerns considering that the lead actors are children.

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In a new interview with The Times, Bloys said that “Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing. It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But … they’re writing the season two now.” This might alleviate some concerns, but the shooting schedule for Harry Potter is still worrisome for several reasons.

Harry Potter Can’t Delay Too Much Or the Kids Will Grow Out of the Roles

Image Courtesy of HBO

The first movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, hit theaters in 2001 and the final movie in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 arrived in 2011. That means the kids aged 10 years in what amounted to seven years of school at Hogwarts. That was doable, as the kids aged at about the rate they should have in Hollywood terms. However, if the HBO Max series has 10 seasons, as was initially suggested, and it doesn’t release yearly, the kids will age into their mid-20s before the series wraps up. This would be a problem.

Its important to know that this isn’t just a Harry Potter problem, as Casey Bloys said this is the case on all the streaming series with high budgets for HBO Max. He admitted that The Pitt could return annually because it is shot on location with no special effects. However, he said shows like Harry Potter, House of the Dragon, and The Last of Us were huge shows with special effects and it was not possible to make a new season every year. This could be a problem when the young actors get older and start to grow out of the roles.

The good news is that Bloys said the second season is being written right now, but this is also not new news. Bloys said last November that the writers began working on the second season before they even finished production on the first season, so they have been working on the script for at least five months now, if not longer, and they still have to shoot the season and go into post after the fact. At that time, he said they didn’t want to have “massive gaps,” but will do what they can thanks to the kids’ ages.

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