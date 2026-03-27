This 1 Harry Potter TV Show Change Makes Moving On From Daniel Radcliffe’s Version Easier

Harry Potter TV series remake has one standout change from the films that will help the public to move on from Daniel Radcliffe’s films more easily. HBO is re-introducing the Wizarding World 16 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ended the franchise’s run on the big screen. Admittedly, not everyone is sold on the upcoming show, as questions about whether it’s even necessary at this point, considering how beloved the films were.

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Four years after news of the remake first broke out and nearly a year since principal photography kicked off, HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is just several months away from debuting. As already confirmed, the project will be released on Christmas Day of 2026, making it the perfect holiday watch for both the old and new generations of fans. Its recently-released first trailer offered the first proper look at its new central trio of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

HBO’s Series Fully Emphasizes How Awful Harry’s Muggle Life Was Before Going To Hogwarts

Image via HBO Max

Currently, the new show’s biggest challenge is to justify its existence. To say that there’s so much pressure for everyone involved would be an understatement, with increased focus on McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter. Since bringing the Boy Who Lived to life in 2001, Radcliffe has been synonymous with the role, and replacing him would be difficult. Luckily, McLaughlin radiates the right feel and vibe for this generation’s new Harry Potter, and luckily, the show is helping to more easily establish him as that via 1 change from the film.

As seen in the first Harry Potter series trailer, the HBO series is spending more time with Harry during his time with the Dursleys, before he meets Hagrid and goes to Hogwarts. The promo clip shows various scenes from this point in his story, including him being bullied at school and Petunia even callously cutting his hair. None of these scenes were included in the movies, likely because of the limited screentime.

How Spotlighting His Struggles With The Dursleys Efficiently Endears Dominic McLaughlin’s New Harry Potter



Image Courtesy of HBO Max

Since the events of The Philosopher’s Stone will be told in the eight-episode debut season, the HBO remake can tackle events that the films weren’t able to. Including the aforementioned scenes in the Harry Potter show allows it to efficiently establish McLaughlin’s version of the character as someone to root for or even feel protective of. It’s the perfect way to hook viewers, including those who aren’t well-versed in the franchise, as they highlight just how cruel the Dursleys are to him, so that by the time he gets to Hogwarts, people are already invested in his new adventure.

This is not to say that McLaughlin needs to eclipse Radcliffe for the new Harry Potter to succeed. Fans can love both of them; it’s also okay to have a preference. That said, it’s critical that the public is endeared by McLaughlin version of the character for the series to work. The young actor needs the opportunity to separate his iteration from what Radcliffe has done, and giving him fresh scenes where he could fully establish himself in the role is a good start.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone releases Christmas 2026.

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