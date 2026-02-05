Casting Peeves for HBO’s Harry Potter TV Remake: 5 Choices Who’d Rival the Movies’ Perfect Cut Actor

Peeves is one of the biggest omissions in the Harry Potter film series. He’s not exactly a ghost, but rather a poltergeist who roams the halls of Hogwarts and delights in mischief. Yet he also becomes a crucial ally during a few key moments, including the downfall of Umbridge and the Battle of Hogwarts. Despite his absence in the movies, Peeves was cast for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, with Rik Mayall playing the role in full costume and prosthetics. Multiple cast members even said Mayall’s performance was so anarchic that it routinely broke the other actors.

Sadly, however, the character was cut for consistency and runtime, leaving one of the franchise’s most interesting personalities on the cutting room floor. Now, HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot has a second chance to get him right. A longer format allows for a more loyal adaptation and for Peeves to exist as he does in the books. To do him justice, though, casting has to be perfect, and the passing of Mayall in 2014 left some big shoes to fill. Below are five actors who’d likely rival Mayal’s chaotic, pesky energy.

5) Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill’s case for Peeves rests mostly on his voice work. In particular, fans have cited his performance as the Joker across Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham games as rather Peeves-like. Like the Hogwarts poltergeist, the Joker enjoys making people uncomfortable, just for the fun of it.

Hamil’s manic, theatrical, high-pitched vocal performance is Peeves to a T. In Arkham Asylum, his Joker frequently goes from playful mockery to cold cruelty, and it’s easy to picture him pulling off moments like chanting insults at Umbridge or rallying Hogwarts against her by banging pots and shouting directions. A CGI Peeves, voiced by Hamill, could lean into an unnerving, almost juvenile cheerfulness that occasionally verges on scary.

4) Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg’s performance in Spaced, particularly Tim Bisley’s manic monologues, is all the proof we need to put him on this list. His skill for fast, loud talking, absurd physical comedy, and cheeky, mischievous line deliveries is just further evidence. It’s also easy to envision Peeves’ rhyming songs and taunts coming out of Pegg’s mouth, given how many times we’ve seen the actor do mocking impressions on late-night talk shows.

In The World’s End, Pegg’s character, Gary King, weaponizes humor, perhaps similar to how Peeves frequently uses jokes not just to amuse himself, but occasionally to assert dominance, especially over Filch and Umbridge. Pegg understands how comedy often needs to go full bore, as much pesky and repetitive as it is aggressive or even invasive.

3) Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen is perhaps the most book-accurate Peeves as far as looks are concerned. However, his propensity for pranks and institutional humiliation also makes him a strong candidate. In Borat, Brüno, and Who Is America?, Cohen devises diabolical situations where authority figures lose composure under pressure, and in the funniest way possible. That’s basically Peeves’ MO at Hogwarts.

Cohen’s improvised punchlines, genius character work, and instincts for escalating tense situations even further would be extremely useful playing Peeves on set and getting real reactions from the other cast, embodying the anarchy of the character and Mayall’s original performance.

2) Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis would be a fantastic Peeves for obvious reasons. He excels at making his characters feel unstable. Gollum in The Lord of the Rings is both a tragic figure and a volatile, reactive one. Both Peeves and Golum fit well into the trickster archetype, as characters who serve their own interests rather than purely “good” or “evil,” and they can go from helpful to a major problem in a matter of seconds. Given how much life Serkis gave to the role of Gollum, he’d be a perfect casting choice, especially if Peeves ends up being CGI.

Serkis’ work in The Adventures of Tintin serves as even further proof. Captain Haddock’s drunken, explosive outbursts, exaggerated movements, lunges, and bizarre vocal deliveries would translate well, given how Peeves is often described as floating, swooping, and appearing inches from characters’ faces. A motion-captured Peeves driven by Serkis could finally visualize moments like Peeves dropping water balloons on students or saluting Fred and George as they flee Hogwarts, bouncing between grounded and cartoonish.

1) Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson is the clearest heir to Rik Mayall’s lost Peeves because of the specific, almost intangible quality of childlike mischief the actor has brought to so many of his performances. As Mr. Bean, Atkinson commits fully to his comic physicality and convincingly turns minor inconveniences into elaborate disasters like a real troublemaker. Peeves operates on a similar mechanism and with a similar attitude.

Beyond Mr. Bean, Atkinson’s work as Edmund Blackadder shows how he can transcend mere mischief and do real contempt for authority, by way of cutting asides and carefully timed insults. All of which aligns perfectly with the Peeves we’ve outlined in the article. Either live or CGI Peeves captures, with Atkinson’s impressive facial elasticity and broad range of micro-expressions, would also likely prove extremely useful in bringing the poltergeist to life.

Who is your Peeves fan casting?