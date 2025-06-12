Rumored Harry Potter Set Photos Show One of the Wizarding World’s Most Iconic Locations

One of the most famous locations in the Wizarding World comes back to life in set photos from HBO’s Harry Potter TV series. Shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) account UnBoxPHD, the images show construction of a set for Platform 9 3/4, the special platform at the train station where young wizards and witches board the Hogwarts Express at the start of another school year. Based on the photos, things seem to be coming along nicely, with train tracks already laid out and crew members hard at work putting together the platform’s cafe and waiting areas.

Scenes featuring Platform 9 3/4 for the Harry Potter movies were shot on location at London’s King’s Cross Station (where the platform is located in-universe). HBO’s TV adaptation appears to be switching things up by building a physical set at the studio. Check out the photos in the space below:

Platform 9 3/4 being built at Studio for HBO's Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/s2VMMF86ib — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) June 10, 2025

Welcome to, Platform 9 3/4.



Harry Potter HBO. pic.twitter.com/NDNyWyayJm — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) June 10, 2025

The plan is for the Harry Potter series to begin production this summer. Ahead of cameras rolling, the show’s cast has rounded into shape. In late May, HBO finally announced who will play the main trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Several other key roles have also been filled out. Earlier this week, nine more actors were confirmed for the project, including those who will portray members of the Dursley and Malfoy families.

Platform 9 3/4 isn’t the only practical set being built for Harry Potter. Earlier set photos detailed what could be the show’s take on Privet Drive, showing construction of various houses and buildings. Fans are impressed by the amount of work that’s being done during pre-production, appreciating the creative team isn’t just settling for digital effects.

It isn’t surprising that Platform 9 3/4 appears to be among the first sets constructed for Harry Potter. The location is one of the earliest tastes Harry gets of the Wizarding World as he departs for Hogwarts, so it stands reason to believe Platform 9 3/4 will be extra important for the first season of the HBO show. As the introductory chapter, The Sorcerer’s Stone eases people in by getting them acclimated to unique settings like Platform 9 3/4 and Diagon Alley. It’ll be interesting to see how much screen time the show’s version of Platform 9 3/4 gets. The films had to move things along quickly due to run time constraints, but the TV medium gives the creative team more real estate to work with, allowing them an opportunity to portray the platform in greater detail (see: the presence of cafe and waiting areas).

The Harry Potter movies were renowned for their production design, fully immersing viewers in the Wizarding World across all eight films. Even today, the big-screen versions of Hogwarts and Platform 9 3/4 (among many other famous locales) are instantly recognizable and are staples of the pop culture zeitgeist. The key for the show will be honoring what came before while also putting its own stamp on things. HBO seems to be off the a good start with this set, but the real verdict won’t be made until it’s complete and fans have a chance to see it in action. If the series can match or exceed the films in terms of production design, fans will be in for a treat.