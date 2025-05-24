Harry Potter HBO Leak Leaves Fans Shocked: “This Looks Insane”

A recent Harry Potter HBO set leak has left fans shocked and excited for the upcoming TV show. The upcoming HBO Max TV series is set to debut sometime in 2026, yet Harry Potter fans have received minimal details on the show beyond a few reported castings. That said, this month set photos are starting to leak online, giving Harry Potter fans not just something new to discuss, but something to be excited about because so far the set leaks have been promising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it remains to be seen if HBO can do the J.K. Rowling book series justice like the movie adaptations from yesteryear did remains to be seen, but it appears HBO is giving the show plenty of budget to recreate the magic of Hogwarts and more. To this end, the show has been building sets the last few weeks, which is where all the set leaks have been coming from. And not only are the sets varied and plentiful, but they scream premium product. Again, whether the adaptation will be faithful and high quality we don’t know, but it is clearly going to be an expensive production.

To this end, one specific shot of what appears to be the series’ take on Privet Drive has been making the rounds, garnering the attention of Harry Potter fans and earning their praise. In the process, Harry Potter fans have been left with the impression that HBO is “going all out” for the highly anticipated adaptation.

“This looks insane. Glad they are going all out for this series,” reads the top comment on the post above. A second comment adds in reply: “I’m just happy they are using backlots and hopefully large scale sets instead of green screening every single thing.

Meanwhile, a third comment further adds: “I was there a few weeks ago and the amount of work taking place, constructions and hundreds of giant shipping containers stacked and looming over the property is insane. It gave me goosebumps to see.”

Other comments point out that this version of Privet Drive — assuming that is indeed what it is — is different than the version in the movies, which begs the question how much else will be different? With Hogwarts Legacy reportedly set to tie into the new HBO series in some form it could be possible the show will take more inspiration from the video game series than the movies.

HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is set to release sometime in 2026. For more coverage on the upcoming show and all things Harry Potter in general — including all of the latest Harry Potter news, all of the latest Harry Potter rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Harry Potter deals — click here.