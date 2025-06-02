5 Characters That Harry Potter Season 1 Needs to Include to Tease Future Storylines

Adapting books is a tough task. There are always ridiculous expectations, and any slight change risks upsetting the balance of the whole thing. So, when things go off without a hitch, it’s usually considered a miracle. The Harry Potter films are a good example of that because, while not every movie is a home run, they do their job, bringing the Wizarding World to life and telling the story of the Boy Who Lived fighting against the forces of evil. Despite the win, Warner Bros. Discovery still thinks there’s more it can do with the property, so it’s rebooting the whole thing and releasing a new show on HBO Max.

Casting for the Harry Potter series is well underway, with the main trio already being found and a couple of major roles getting filled. However, before cameras start rolling, the creative team behind the show should consider adding these characters to the call sheet to ensure it has everything it needs for the future.

1) Cedric Diggory

When Cedric Diggory shows up in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, he’s cooler than the other side of the pillow. He’s a few years older than Harry, which allows him to enter the Triwizard Tournament. Cedric holds his own during the competition, even making it to the end and touching the Portkey with Harry. Of course, he loses his life shortly after during the battle with Voldemort, crushing the hearts of many.

The problem with Cedric’s character is that he’s not really around before The Goblet of Fire. He has a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but it’s not enough to make him stand out. Having him around from the beginning will ensure his death in the HBO Max series hits even harder.

2) Lavender Brown

Lavender Brown is a controversial figure in the Harry Potter movies, being the girl Ron Weasley dates while he drags his feet with Hermione. She serves a purpose, helping boost Ron’s confidence and showing him that he’s more than the idiot so many make him out to be, but she’s not very likable. Part of the issue is that, while she appears throughout the Harry Potter books, she’s little more than a background character in the movies, with the role being recast multiple times.

The easiest way for the HBO Max series to fix her character is to have her be part of the events of the first season. After all, she’s in Gryffindor, which Harry, Ron, and Hermione Granger all belong to, so she can show up in their classes and the common room without throwing anything out of whack.

3) Cho Chang

It’s safe to say that the movie version of Cho Change gets the short end of the stick. She is romantically involved with Cedric during The Goblet of Fire, but Harry doesn’t realize this and asks her to the Yule Ball. While the rejection doesn’t hurt him too badly, things get a lot more complicated in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix when the two admit they have feelings for one another. Sadly, things go south pretty quickly, leaving Harry heartbroken.

Cho suffers from a lack of development. She’s clearly struggling with things, but the movies don’t spend enough time exploring her character. The Harry Potter show can make things right by spending more time with the Ravenclaw from the jump, even teasing her feelings for Cedric.

4) Charlie Weasley

The Weasley family is huge, to say the least. Ron has five siblings, including Fred, George, Ginny, and Bill, who all appear in the movies. However, the second eldest Weasley child, Charlie, is notably absent outside of a photo of the family together in Egypt. Initially, it’s no big deal because he’s not important to the story, but he’s a major figure in The Goblet of Fire.

Charlie studies dragons in Romania, and he’s the one who supplies the creatures for the Triwizard Tournament. In the books, he’s there when Harry battles the Hungarian Horntail and comes away very impressed by the young man’s skills. Getting Charlie’s introduction out of the way early in the reboot will do wonders for the Triwizard Tournament later on, which has a lot riding on it.

5) Hermione’s Parents

Harry Potter has its fair share of sad moments, but there are few more devastating than Hermione removing her parents’ memories. Despite the fact that she gets flack all the time for being Muggle-born, she loves them more than anything and wants to protect them. Thankfully, everything works out for the best, and Hermione reunites with her family after Voldemort is gone.

While the movies mention Hermione’s parents numerous times, they don’t make their mark until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. If the powers that be at HBO Max want to make Hermione’s choice feel even tougher, her parents should show up in Season 1 and see their daughter off as she departs for Hogwarts.

Do you think the HBO Max Harry Potter series will be better if these characters show up in Season 1? Who else deserves an early introduction?