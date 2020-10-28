The Haunting of Bly Manor's Rahul Kohli Reveals His Reaction to the Big Hannah Twist

✖

Now that The Haunting of Bly Manor has been out on Netflix for a couple of weeks, horror fans around the world have had the chance to binge through all nine episodes and watch the entire story unfold. Unfortunately, as beautiful as the story is, it's also tragic, and a couple of the plot twists likely left most viewers aching for the characters on the screen. Such is the case with Bly housekeeper Hannah and cook Owen, who loved each other deeply but never really took the opportunity to share their feelings. In the fifth episode of the series, it's revealed that Hannah has been a ghost up to that point, having died the moment before audiences are first introduced to her.

The reveal in episode five brings things full-circle, taking the story back to the first episode, when Dani Clayton arrives at Bly for the first time. It's at that moment when Hannah is pushed down the well, but she doesn't fully realize what's happened. As it turns out, the stars of the series didn't know about the twist until they read the fifth episode, and it was as much of a shock to them as it was to us.

"So I read [episode] five and that's obviously the reveal, and the first thing I did was go read [episode] one," Bly Manor star Rahul Kohli, who plays Owen, told ComicBook.com. "So I was like, 'Wait, hold on. Wasn't she standing with Miles in episode one?' And I remember going through the emails to find one again, picking one out and reading all the Hannah Gross bits and being like, 'She just died. Owen doesn't know.' And I remember saying to, I think it was Mike [Flanagan], when he asked what I thought, I was like, 'Well, if I as the actor had to go back and read the other scripts now just to see the stage direction and see her lines and how that information changes those earlier interactions, how she says she didn't want to go to Owen's mum's funeral, because funerals are for the living. And if I'm doing that as an actor who doesn't always want to work all day and read scripts if I'm immediately going back to read the rest of the scripts, the audience are gonna take this. They're gonna want to flip back.' So that I got excited for the audience and for that reveal"

Like Kohli, many people probably went back to the first episode to see if they could notice anything about Hannah's death when she's initially introduced. If you watch each of the first four episodes again, there are hints regarding Hannah's fate. For example, Hannah often refuses food and finds herself drifting away from reality.

What did you think of the big Hannah twist in Bly Manor? Let us know in the comments!