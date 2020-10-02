The Haunting of Bly Manor Opening Credits Released Online

✖

The second installment of Mike Flanagan's horror anthology, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is arriving on Netflix in just one week, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what's in store. 2018's The Haunting of Hill House was a major sleeper hit for the streaming service, and folks have been anxiously awaiting the next chapter. While there are still seven more days before Bly Manor debuts, Netflix is making the wait a little easier by releasing the show's eerie intro.

On Friday morning, Netflix unveiled the opening credits sequence for The Haunting of Bly Manor, which features portraits of the show's core cast, with all of their faces slowly fading away as the chilling score plays in the background. You can take a look at the new intro below.

One week to go. Until then, enjoy our perfectly splendid opening titles. pic.twitter.com/2wxdka3ZmU — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 2, 2020

Drawing from the iconic supernatural stories of Henry James, the ensemble drama stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miler, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Tahirah Sharif. The series is executive produced by Intrepid Pictures’ Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy, along with Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

You can read the official synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor here:

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor will arrive on Netflix on October 9th.

What did you think of the chilling Bly Manor title sequence? Are you looking forward to checking out The Haunting of Bly Manor next weekend? Let us know in the comments!