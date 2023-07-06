HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Comedy After Four Seasons

Today, it was revealed that HBO has decided to end one of their hit series after a hilarious fourth season on the network. According to Variety, HBO and creator Robin Thede have announced that they will be ending the Emmy award-winning A Black Lady Sketch Show after four great seasons. The series will wrap up its run, with the first three seasons earning 13 Emmy nominations and three wins for editing and directing. A Black Lady Sketch Show's fourth season premiered on the network back in April and has since wrapped up its run.

"Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success, creator Robin Thede said in a statement about the decision to end the series after the recently released fourth season. "I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at 'ABLSS'. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery."

"For four exceptional seasons of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' we've been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series," HBO said of Thede and the series in a statement released to the trade. "Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us."

What is A Black Lady Sketch Show About?

HBO describes the series as follows, "A Black Lady Sketch Show is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests. Season 4 presents sketches performed by a core cast of black women, including Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend."

A Black Lady Sketch Show stars Thede, Dennis, Townsend and featured DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore. The series was executive produced by Issa Rae (Insecure) for her production arm Hoorae along with Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry. The series also featured appearances by Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso) and Laci Mosley (iCarly reboot).

All seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show are streaming exclusively on Max! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the future of HBO's programming as we learn them.

What do you think about the news? Are you sad that A Black Lady Sketch Show will not be return for a fifth season on HBO? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!