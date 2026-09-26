New VisionQuest Trailer Reveals the Show’s Real Villain & Tommy’s Superspeed

Fans of Wanda Maximoff and Vision have waited five long years for any scrap of information about VisionQuest, the continuation of the story that began in WandaVision back in 2021. And now, new details about what to expect from the Marvel show have hit the internet, including just how game-changing Tommy’s superspeed is and who, exactly, we can expect to see as the show’s villain. Of course, all of this happens while Vision tries to regain both his memories and his humanity, adding an extra layer of tension to the otherwise action-packed limited series.

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In a sneak peek just released by Disney, it was revealed that the villain of the series is none other than Jocasta, who looks strikingly similar to Ultron and will be played by T’Nia Miller. This reveal came via a thrilling fight scene between her and Vision himself. It’s not a total surprise that she’s finally popping up as a villain (and that she looks nearly identical to another big bad), given her role in the comic as Ultron’s bride. But the real secret is who, exactly, her brainwaves were cloned from (in the comic, she’s modeled after Janet Van Dyne). And while she does eventually turn on Ultron in that version of the story, it’s anyone’s guess as to how her story will go now that she’s being introduced into the MCU.

It Looks Like Marvel Has Big Plans for Tommy Shephard in VisionQuest

First look at T'Nia Miller as Jocasta in VisionQuest pic.twitter.com/ithMgZnvBu — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) September 26, 2026

Not only do we learn about the show’s villain, but we also see Wanda and Vision’s son, Tommy, in action as he uses his superspeed to the fullest (drawing some serious comparisons to his dearly departed uncle, Pietro, or Quicksilver, who met his untimely end in Avengers: Age of Ultron). It’s increasingly looking like Marvel is setting Tommy up to find his way back to his brother Billy, or Wiccan, as well as the Young Avengers, as the MCU begins to build a new roster of heroes with characters introduced in the franchise’s 4th and 5th phases.

Beyond that, the limited series is finally putting Vision at the center of the story, instead of relegating him to a side character or the crux of Wanda’s emotional turmoil. And while Wanda and Vision remain the most beloved romance of the entire franchise, it’s becoming increasingly clear that Elizabeth Olsen won’t be returning as the Scarlet Witch (though fans still hold out hope that Wanda will somehow appear in Avengers: Doomsday). One fan said, “VisionQuest tease with that ‘her vision, his quest’ line is straight fire. Finally giving Vision his solo moment instead of just the team-up sidekick vibes feels overdue.” If anything, it’ll be well worth the wait to see Vision finally come into the peak of his powers as he does whatever he can to regain his memories and keep his remaining family members safe.

Vision without Wanda is always a sad thought, but seeing Dad-Vision is sure to be a good time. Drop a comment with the moment you’re looking forward to most from VisionQuest.