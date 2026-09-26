This ’90s Ripoff of the Ninja Turtles Was Cool at the Time, But Now Seems Like a Terrifying Horror Series

The 1990s were without a doubt a great era for cartoons. It’s the decade that gave us all time classics like Batman: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, X-Men, and of course, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s a decade whose cartoons helped define an entire generation and the shows are some that remain beloved favorites even now partly out of nostalgia and partly because they were truly just that good. This is especially true for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles but is another series from the era that was heavily influenced by the Turtles that, while fun to watch back in the day, is absolutely terrifying in retrospect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Street Sharks made its debut on September 7, 1993. The series was pretty much a rip off of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (we mean that in the best way) with its story centered around a group of crime-fighting half-man/half-sharks that very much gave us Turtles vibes. It ended up running for 3 total seasons with a total of 40 episodes and was popular enough that it jumped from syndication in its first two seasons to ABC for its final and back when we were kids watching it, the show seemed all sorts of cool. The reality is, however, that the story behind how our four heroic brothers became the Street Sharks isn’t a fun story of anthropomorphic animals. It’s a full-on tale of forced body modification putting it firmly in horror territory.

There Is Nothing Wholesome or Positive About the Street Sharks Origin

Animals taking on human characteristics is a mainstay of animated series and it’s usually pretty fun, but while the Bolton brothers of Street Sharks look like they’re just some sharks that walk and talk like humans, their story is much more tragic and horrible. Their father, Dr. Robert Bolton and his partner Dr. Luther Paradigm build this wild machine — the “gene slammer” — that lets them manipulate the DNA of aquatic animals to make anthropomorphic hybrids. But Dr. Paradigm, he’s not exactly the kind of guy that should have that sort of technology. Robert tries to keep Paradigm from using their machine for his own personal gain but ends up turned into something monstrous in the process. Once he feels, Paradigm turns the machine onto Bolton’s four sons (John, Bobby, Clint, and Coop) and turns them into weird hybrid versions of different types of sharks.

The first season of the series is largely the boys trying to deal with being turned into these monstrous science experiments while also dealing with Paradigm. It’s framed as being an adventure and as kids we ate it up but let’s take a moment and really think about things. The very first episode of Street Sharks has these innocent kids turned into horrible science experiments by a deranged scientist who should never have had access to that kind of horrific power in the first place and, on top of that, their dad is missing. It doesn’t matter if the boys end up being heroes. Their origin is a nightmare. But what makes it worse is that it doesn’t really get better from there. Most of the series’ stories center around Paradigm doing messed up experiments or attempting to do them all as part of his global domination scheme. In Season 2, Paradigm somehow has a time machine where he sends two of boys back in time, there’s an episode where he’s trying to “gene-wash” the President of the United States so he can control the highest office in the land. Paradigm even gets weird with alien DNA. And we haven’t even mentioned the Wolverinepedes.

The Horror Is Made Worse When You Remember Street Sharks Ripped Off TMNT

While the horror of just about everything Street Sharks is a lot on its own, it’s somehow made even worse by the general existence of the show. Watch Street Sharks for even just a few minutes and it is impossible to not notice that the show is really just a bad clone of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They aren’t even subtle about it, going out of their way to pointedly establish that, while the Street Sharks love junk food, they absolutely hate pizza. Considering the Turtles are pizza obsessed, it’s the cartoon equivalent of yelling “nothing to see here” when there is, in fact something to see. The Sharks also do things that are very similar to what we saw with the Turtles. The Turtles yelled “cowabunga”, the sharks yell “jawsome” or “fintastic”. The character archetypes for each of the brothers echoes the archetypes we saw with the Turtles. Even Paradigm is a pretty cookie cutter villain way too similar to Shredder. It’s really all just weird TMNT fanfic with sharks.

It’s just a lot to put together and to wrap your mind around. Fortunately, as kids we didn’t even try. We just tuned in and enjoyed the chaos and honestly, that’s one thing that remains pretty true. Street Sharks was a fun time. It was edgy, it was interesting, and if you were a pizza hating kid, these guys made you feel seen. The toys were pretty great, too. But as adults, looking back that’s not a kid safe show at all. It’s full-on body horror, in animated form. And we’ll probably forever be scratching our heads on how we missed that all those years ago.