Last of Us Casts a A-List Actor & Abby’s Game Actor for Final Season: “The Meta Level Here is Insane”

Despite its massive popularity, it was never a secret that HBO would likely conclude The Last of Us after a third season. While one subset of the fandom sustained itself on the idea of a pipe-dream fourth season, it was never really in the cards, especially since there isn’t much source material to adapt (for show-only fans, the series comes from just two video games). And now, as it ramps up for the final season, The Last of Us isn’t holding back on the drama—especially in terms of its casting.

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Three new faces are entering the picture for the finale season of The Last of Us, and you’d recognize these names anywhere. Officially joining the cast are John Goodman, Laura Bailey, and Ian Alexander. And if Laura Bailey sounds particularly familiar (and not from her founding position on Dungeons & Dragons Actual Play Critical Role), it’s because she’s the original voice actor for Abby, the antagonist of Season 2. She’s joining the cast as the leader of the group known as the Seraphites, and fans are thrilled at the announcement, with one saying, “Bringing Laura Bailey back into The Last of Us universe as a Seraphite leader after she literally voiced Abby in the games is absolute cinema. The meta-casting here is perfect.”

One of These New Stars Needs No Introduction

'The Last of Us' Season 3 Casts John Goodman, Video Game Stars Laura Bailey and Ian Alexander https://t.co/AgPEUpnCk9 — Variety (@Variety) September 26, 2026

Obviously, that could only be John Goodman, who has starred in a plethora of popular movies and television shows. With everything from Roseanne to The Big Lebowski to King Kong under his belt, Goodman is a powerhouse, and fans are already chattering about what he’ll bring to the series. “John Goodman joining The Last of Us is inspired casting—he can make a character feel warm and threatening at the same time,” said one user on X. Also joining the cast is Ian Alexander, who appeared in The OA and Star Trek: Discovery.

Season 2 left off on an insane cliffhanger, and fans’ questions only grew when rumors began swirling that the series had been canceled after a steep drop in viewership (thanks, in seemingly large part, to the changes made from the game to the second season—namely the casting of Abby, as well as how Joel’s death played out on screen). And while it wasn’t canceled, production on the third season was suspended for the entire month of June, which sent the rumor mill into overdrive. The reason why ended up being pretty simple: the location where The Last of Us was shot was also hosting parts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making filming on location borderline impossible because of safety and security concerns.

Obviously, Season 3 is back on track, and while an exact release date hasn’t been announced, the final season of The Last of Us is slated to premiere in 2027 on HBO Max.

Personally, I think seeing Laura Bailey come back to the franchise as a Seraphite is beyond cool. Is there another role you would have rather seen her in? Drop it in the comments.