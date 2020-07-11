HBO Cancels Run After One Season

HBO has managed to roll out a number of new programming throughout the year despite the coronavirus shutting down film and TV sets around the world. Sadly though not all of these shows will be returning as one of their new series has already been given the axe. Deadline reports that the romantic comedic thriller Run has been cancelled and won't return for a second season. In a statement the premium cable network said, “After exploring potential ways of continuing Ruby and Billy’s journey, together with showrunner Vicky Jones, we have come to the decision that we will not be moving forward with a second season of Run."

Created by Vicky Jones the series starred Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as former lovers. The official description reads: "One text can change everything. Ruby (Merritt Wever) and her former boyfriend Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) made a pact more than 15 years earlier: if either of them texted "RUN" and the other replied with the same, they would both drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station to travel across America. This wildly unconventional series follows the pair on their epic journey."

Though Run was met with critical acclaim after its first episode premiered, by the season finale the audience and critics had changed their tune though. IMDB rankings for the episodes hover between 7.2 and 7.5 except for the finale, which has a 5.8 rating. As Den of Geek penned in their review of the episode: "Ultimately, Run failed to live up to the potential shown in its engrossing pilot."

As HBO's statement alludes, plans were in place for Run to continue in some form as Jones revealed to Deadline after the finale: “We would love, love, love to keep going and keep running. I certainly have a thousand ideas. It’s called Run, and so the show has forward momentum. We can’t just sit still in the story.”

HBO has some originals debuting soon though as Lovecraft Country, an adaptation of the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, will have its series premiere occur on Sunday, August 16th. The premium cable channel is also bringing the series the upcoming virtual event Comic-Con@Home along with a panel for His Dark Materials. WarnerMedia also has plans for HBO Max and TBS networks for the convention with panels for Adventure Time: Distant Lands - BMO, Looney Tunes, American Dad, Samurai Jack, and more.

