HBO Surprise Releases All of Sunday’s New TV Three Days Early

There are always quite a few perks to a holiday weekend, the biggest of which being an extra day off work and school. With Labor Day coming on Monday, HBO wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the long weekend to its fullest extent, so the premium network is releasing its entire Sunday night TV lineup early.

HBO has long been known for its Sunday night programming, rotating its high-tier original shows throughout the year so that one night of your week can be dedicated to a single network. The current Sunday night slate consists of business drama Succession, the final season of The Rock’s sports dramedy, Ballers, and the first installment of The Righteous Gemstones, the newest comedy series from Danny McBride. On Friday morning, HBO added the next episode of each series on-demand and on the HBO apps to ensure fans can watch them this weekend if they’ve got other plans for Sunday evening.

This week marks the fourth episode of Succession Season 2, the third episode of The Righteous Gemstones Season 1, and the second episode of Ballers Season 5. You can check out the titles and descriptions from each of the newly-added episodes below.

The Righeous Gemstones – “They Are Weak, But He Is Strong”

Aimee-Leigh’s elderly brother Baby Billy returns to the Gemstone ministry, bringing along his much younger wife Tiffany. Jesse closes ranks on his co-conspirators to root out the identity of his blackmailers.

Succession – “Safe Room”

Roman begins a six-week management training program in the Parks division and is irritated about spending so much time with “normals.” Logan brings Shiv in for a day at Waystar, raising suspicions with Kendall and Gerri. Connor and Willa attend the funeral of a family friend with a complicated past. Logan and Kendall arrange a covert meeting with PGM CEO Rhea Jarrell.

Ballers – “Must Be the Shoes”

After learning of competing owner offers, Spencer returns to the Anderson brothers for financial help. Joe is tasked with apologizing for creating a hostile work environment and, later, sells a big idea to a major client with the help of Kate, a sharp Sports X exec. Ricky and Vernon each consider different kinds of futures, while Charles tries to hide some unwelcome news.

