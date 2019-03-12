The ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Comes With an Epic Four-Book Collection

Game of Thrones returns for an eighth and final season on April 14th, and HBO has partnered with Insight Editions on a publishing program for a “definitive four-book collection” that will serve as “a fitting tribute to the show that has redefined the scale and impact of what television can deliver”. So the bar has been set very high already.

The very first book out of the gate is Game of Thrones: The Storyboards which is available to pre-order on Amazon for $37.42 (38% off) with a release date set for May 28th. Odds are this will be the max discount on the book, so lock it in while you can. The official description is available below along with a sneak peek inside.

“In this deluxe art collection, Game of Thrones lead storyboard artist William Simpson shares the brilliant and painstaking work that is an integral part of realizing the vision driving each episode of the award-winning series. This gorgeous book features a unique behind-the-scenes look into pivotal moments and early conceptual art from Game of Thrones. Curated from Simpson’s extensive archive, this revealing collection represents the exemplary artistic development involved in one of the most visually dynamic shows on television.”

Below you will find pre-order links and official descriptions for the rest of the books in the Game of Thrones tribute series. Keep in mind that all of these titles are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the release date. It’s a safe bet that the other titles will also get discounts in the 38% to 42% range at some point, and when they do existing pre-orders will automatically be adjusted for the change.

The Art of Game of Thrones – $59.78 (20% off) / October 15th: Filled with gorgeous illustrations and artwork from HBO’s hit series, The Art of Game of Thrones is the definitive Game of Thrones art collection. Beautifully crafted and presented in a deluxe large format, these pages present a visual chronicle of the meticulous work done by artists to bring the world of Westeros to life. Showcasing a multitude of fascinating and beautifully rendered images and previously unpublished works of art, this collectible book contains the visual legacy of Game of Thrones and is a must-have for fans.

The Photography of Game of Thrones – $72.75 / September 17th – by Helen Sloan, principal unit photographer for Game of Thrones: Enter the world of HBO’s global television phenomenon Game of Thrones with The Photography of Game of Thrones—the definitive photographic collection of the hit series.



This deluxe compendium features sumptuous photography from the making of HBO’s unparalleled hit show Game of Thrones. The official principal Game of Thrones unit photographer, Helen Sloan has compiled the most iconic shots from the show’s eight seasons. The best of her collection, along with the work of the unit photography team, is featured here. Boldly and gorgeously crafted, The Photography of Game of Thrones captures in striking detail the scope and nuance of the show, celebrating a world of iconic characters, shocking moments, breathtaking locations, and much more.

Game of Thrones: The Costumes – $75.00 / November 5th – by costume designer Michele Clapton: From the practical, layered fabrics of Winterfell to the finery of King’s Landing, the costumes of Game of Thrones play an integral part in transporting viewers to the land of Westeros and beyond. This deluxe book celebrates the incredible artistry involved in creating each outfit, with beautifully detailed photographs of the costumes and behind-the-scenes details. Revealing the intricate detail and boundless imagination behind the costumes in HBO’s hit original series, this book is the definitive guide to one of the most breathtaking elements of the show.

