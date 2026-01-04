HBO Max is About to Lose Another Batman Series (But There’s Still Time to Watch Both Seasons)

It seems that more DC content is slated to disappear from HBO Max—this time, two seasons of a show that’s proven to be a bit of a cult classic among fans of a character that was, until recently, relegated to the sidelines. However, there are still a few weeks to catch this one before it’s gone, with no idea when or if it will return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler centers around the past of Alfred Pennyworth, the man who eventually becomes the supportive and sometimes guiding hand behind Batman. It tells the story of his career as a British SAS soldier, and how he comes to form a security company, eventually going to work with Bruce Wayne’s billionaire father, Thomas, in 1960s London. Fans of the show loved it, and it pulled in an impressive 83% on the Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter.

It Was A Fun, Classic Origin Story For An Unexpected Character

Play video

“I love this series, and I love Alfie!! Jack Bannon is fabulous – a tough ‘man’s man’, but also very funny! The alternate universe 60s London is excellent fun. I’m not convinced that the story makes an awful lot of sense, but it doesn’t really matter. The entire cast is great – very enjoyable light entertainment!” said one viewer. Another added after Season One, “What a fantastic season. I disagree with one or two events, yet it didn’t ruin the show for me. One was to reveal parts of Bruce’s parents that he would inherit that make him Batman, so I guess I can roll with it. That aside, what a well-written show. Alfie’s a strong character, always having to do the right thing. The plots unfolding and the villains and mysteries of each episode did not disappoint, as I was hoping they would.”

All in all, it seems that Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler is a fun show, harkening back to the days of the 1960s British crime thriller—a woefully underrated genre that doesn’t get as much love as it should outside of James Bond. Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge do a fantastic job of bringing Alfred and Thomas to life, adding a fun spin on a story we all thought we knew.

New viewers and fans alike will have until January 23rd to catch the show before it’s gone, so the time for binging is now.

Did you enjoy Pennyworth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Batman fans are saying.