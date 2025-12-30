Every New Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services on New Year’s Day

There’s a lot to celebrate on New Year’s Day, but what sometimes gets overlooked is just how many new movie and TV options are going to out there in the world of streaming. With new streaming licenses beginning at the start of the new year, services like Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video are going to have big waves of new additions arriving on January 1st.

There are dozens of new movies hitting each of the major streaming services, along with a few TV shows as well. While it may be exhausting to think about going to each of those services and trying to find out what’s new, we’ve done the hard part for you and compiled the lineups of new additions from every services into a single list. Below, you’ll find every movie and show hitting streaming services on Thursday morning.

Netflix

12 Years a Slave

30 Minutes or Less

Becky

Brüno

Colombiana

Conan the Destroyer

Dawn of the Dead

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

District 9

Dune

Erin Brockovich

Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5

Forever My Girl

Free Solo

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Green Room

Harry and the Hendersons

Hellboy

Johnny Mnemonic

Just Go With It

Lone Survivor

Man on Fire

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Girl

Only the Brave

Pitch Perfect

Priscilla

Twins

Wild Things

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

HBO Max

A Most Violent Year (A24)

All This and Heaven Too

Almost Christmas

April in Paris

Baby Face

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Blazing Saddles

Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)

Catwoman (2004)

Constantine

Deception (1946)

Desire Me

Double Wedding

Ex Machina (A24)

Faithless

Fargo (1996)

Fifth Avenue Girl

Frankenstein 1970

Getaway

Glass

Going the Distance

Goodbye, My Fancy

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Green Mansions

HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)

High Anxiety

History of the World: Part 1

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

It All Came True

It’s Love I’m After

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

June Bride

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole

Lili

Love Crazy

Lullaby of Broadway

Margaret

Margaret: Extended Version

Mike Wallace is Here

Mogambo

Moonlight (A24)

My Favorite Wife

My Reputation

Neptune’s Daughter

Nine Lives

Panama Hattie

Possessed (1931)

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Reunion in France

Rocket Science

Royal Wedding

Sadie McKee

Spaceballs

Task Force

Taxi Driver

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Americanization of Emily

The Bride Came C.O.D.

The Courtship of Eddie’s Father

The Curse of Frankenstein

The Desert Song

The Enchanted Cottage

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Narrow Margin

The Red Badge of Courage

The Student Prince

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Working Man

This Modern Age

To Please a Lady

Today We Live

Twilight

Vivacious Lady

While We’re Young (A24)

Wife vs. Secretary

Wild Boys of the Road

World Without End

Zabriskie Point

Hulu

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere

Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A

Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2

28 Weeks Later

A Good Day To Die Hard

Bad Moms (2016)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Big Daddy (1999)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Call Me Claus

Drunk Parents

El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)

Empire Records

Hacksaw Ridge

Heat (1995)

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

Idiocracy

Infinitely Polar Bear

Interview (2007)

Irrational Man

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Little Manhattan

No Me Sigas (2025)

No Nos Moveran (2025)

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

Red (2010)

Red 2

Resident Evil (2002)

Shutter (2008)

Son-in-law

Step Up

Super Troopers

Taken (2009)

Taken 2

The Abyss

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Hot Chick

The Illusionist

The Informers

The Invisible Woman (2013)

The Predator (2018)

Volcano

Peacock

17 Again

Abominable

Ad Astra

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Roads Lead to Rome

The American

Angels & Demons

Before We Go

Berlin, I Love You

Blue Streak

Changeling

The Choice

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Cold Pursuit

The Da Vinci Code

Den Of Thieves

Dog Days

Freaky

The Game

Gamer

The Gift

The Green Mile

Hail, Caesar!

House of Gucci

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

In Time

Into The Storm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Kingdom

Little Italy

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let Him Go

Little Giants

Mad Max

The Maze Runner

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Misery

The Perfect Storm

Pitch Black

The Proposal

R.I.P.D.

Riddick

Robocop

Robocop 2

Salvable

Shark Tale

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Shrek Forever After

Spy Game

Sugar

The Terminator

The Tomorrow War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Us

Waterworld

Wick Is Pain

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Women of Brewster Place

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026

Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)

Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)

Paramount+

10 Cloverfield Lane

50 First Dates

A Man Called Horse

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

About Adam

About Time

Adore

Angels & Demons

Babel

Baby Driver

Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive

Bebe’s Kids

Black Rain

Blue Chips

Blue Story

Brassed Off

Bringing Out the Dead

Captive

Carriers

Changing Lanes

Chocolate City

City of God

City of Men

Clerks

Clockstoppers

Coach Carter

Company Man

Cool World

Cop Land

Critical Condition

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Dead Man Walking

Deadlock

Devotion

Double Jeopardy

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Election

Equilibrium

Event Horizon

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fighting

Flashdance

Footloose (1984)

Four Rooms

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Funny Face

Grudge Match

Hard Eight

High Noon (1952)

House of Yes

I Love You, I Love You Not

In Too Deep

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jenny’s Wedding

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Kate & Leopold

Last Weekend

Like Crazy

Love Me If You Dare

Major League

Maniac

Necessary Roughness

O (Othello)

Paid in Full

Percy Vs Goliath

Pixels

Pixie

Queenpins

Rudy

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 3

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Silence

Sinister

Sleeping Dogs

Southpaw

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Switchback

The Crossing Guard

The Crow (1994)

The Crow: City of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

The Crying Game

The Da Vinci Code

The English Patient

The Fitzgerald Family Christmas

The Grifters

The Haunting

The Hours

The Little Prince

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Lookout

The Martian

The Other Guys

The Soloist

Twisted

Under the Stadium Lights

Undisputed

Undisputed II: Last Man Standing

Undisputed III: Redemption

Villain

Wander

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

Wildcat

Would You Rather

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Zero Dark Thirty

Zodiac

Zoolander 2

Prime Video

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

About a Boy (2002)

Alice, Darling

Alien: Romulus

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Blackhat

Bohemian Rhapsody

Burn After Reading

Definitely, Maybe

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Forrest Gump

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Get On Up

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Les Miserables (2012)

Love Actually

Loving

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Notting Hill

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Ray

Straight Outta Compton

Ted (2012)

Ted 2

The Angry Birds Movie

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club

The Perfect Guy

The Story of Us

The Young Americans

Tully

Uncle Buck

Warcraft

Where the Crawdads Sing

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Zombieland: Double Tap

Chicago P.D. S1-12 (2014)