Every New Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services on New Year’s Day

There’s a lot to celebrate on New Year’s Day, but what sometimes gets overlooked is just how many new movie and TV options are going to out there in the world of streaming. With new streaming licenses beginning at the start of the new year, services like Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video are going to have big waves of new additions arriving on January 1st.
There are dozens of new movies hitting each of the major streaming services, along with a few TV shows as well. While it may be exhausting to think about going to each of those services and trying to find out what’s new, we’ve done the hard part for you and compiled the lineups of new additions from every services into a single list. Below, you’ll find every movie and show hitting streaming services on Thursday morning.
Netflix
12 Years a Slave
30 Minutes or Less
Becky
Brüno
Colombiana
Conan the Destroyer
Dawn of the Dead
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
District 9
Dune
Erin Brockovich
Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
Forever My Girl
Free Solo
Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
Green Room
Harry and the Hendersons
Hellboy
Johnny Mnemonic
Just Go With It
Lone Survivor
Man on Fire
Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
My Girl
Only the Brave
Pitch Perfect
Priscilla
Twins
Wild Things
Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love from 9 to 5 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Korean Boyfriend (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Run Away (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Time Flies (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Disney+
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
HBO Max
A Most Violent Year (A24)
All This and Heaven Too
Almost Christmas
April in Paris
Baby Face
Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World
Blazing Saddles
Bodies Bodies Bodies (A24)
Catwoman (2004)
Constantine
Deception (1946)
Desire Me
Double Wedding
Ex Machina (A24)
Faithless
Fargo (1996)
Fifth Avenue Girl
Frankenstein 1970
Getaway
Glass
Going the Distance
Goodbye, My Fancy
Green Lantern: Beware My Power
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Green Mansions
HGTV Dream Home 2026 (HGTV)
High Anxiety
History of the World: Part 1
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
It All Came True
It’s Love I’m After
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
June Bride
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’hoole
Lili
Love Crazy
Lullaby of Broadway
Margaret
Margaret: Extended Version
Mike Wallace is Here
Mogambo
Moonlight (A24)
My Favorite Wife
My Reputation
Neptune’s Daughter
Nine Lives
Panama Hattie
Possessed (1931)
Presenting Lily Mars
Pride and Prejudice (1940)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Reunion in France
Rocket Science
Royal Wedding
Sadie McKee
Spaceballs
Task Force
Taxi Driver
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
The Americanization of Emily
The Bride Came C.O.D.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father
The Curse of Frankenstein
The Desert Song
The Enchanted Cottage
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Last Time I Saw Paris
The Narrow Margin
The Red Badge of Courage
The Student Prince
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 1)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn (Part 2)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Working Man
This Modern Age
To Please a Lady
Today We Live
Twilight
Vivacious Lady
While We’re Young (A24)
Wife vs. Secretary
Wild Boys of the Road
World Without End
Zabriskie Point
Hulu
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026: Special Premiere
Global Soul Kitchen: Complete Season 2
Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray’s Meals in Minutes: Complete Season 3A
Red Eye (UK): Complete Season 2
28 Weeks Later
A Good Day To Die Hard
Bad Moms (2016)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
Big Daddy (1999)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Call Me Claus
Drunk Parents
El Aroma del Pasto Recien Cortado (2025)
Empire Records
Hacksaw Ridge
Heat (1995)
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
Idiocracy
Infinitely Polar Bear
Interview (2007)
Irrational Man
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Little Manhattan
No Me Sigas (2025)
No Nos Moveran (2025)
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
Red (2010)
Red 2
Resident Evil (2002)
Shutter (2008)
Son-in-law
Step Up
Super Troopers
Taken (2009)
Taken 2
The Abyss
The Equalizer (2014)
The Equalizer 2
The Hot Chick
The Illusionist
The Informers
The Invisible Woman (2013)
The Predator (2018)
Volcano
Peacock
17 Again
Abominable
Ad Astra
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Roads Lead to Rome
The American
Angels & Demons
Before We Go
Berlin, I Love You
Blue Streak
Changeling
The Choice
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Cold Pursuit
The Da Vinci Code
Den Of Thieves
Dog Days
Freaky
The Game
Gamer
The Gift
The Green Mile
Hail, Caesar!
House of Gucci
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
In Time
Into The Storm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The Kingdom
Little Italy
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Let Him Go
Little Giants
Mad Max
The Maze Runner
A Million Ways To Die In The West
Misery
The Perfect Storm
Pitch Black
The Proposal
R.I.P.D.
Riddick
Robocop
Robocop 2
Salvable
Shark Tale
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Shrek Forever After
Spy Game
Sugar
The Terminator
The Tomorrow War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Us
Waterworld
Wick Is Pain
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Women of Brewster Place
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026
Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)
Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)
Paramount+
10 Cloverfield Lane
50 First Dates
A Man Called Horse
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
About Adam
About Time
Adore
Angels & Demons
Babel
Baby Driver
Barron’s Cove | Paramount+ Exclusive
Bebe’s Kids
Black Rain
Blue Chips
Blue Story
Brassed Off
Bringing Out the Dead
Captive
Carriers
Changing Lanes
Chocolate City
City of God
City of Men
Clerks
Clockstoppers
Coach Carter
Company Man
Cool World
Cop Land
Critical Condition
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Dead Man Walking
Deadlock
Devotion
Double Jeopardy
Drop Zone
Eagle Eye
Election
Equilibrium
Event Horizon
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fighting
Flashdance
Footloose (1984)
Four Rooms
Foxfire
Fresh
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
Funny Face
Grudge Match
Hard Eight
High Noon (1952)
House of Yes
I Love You, I Love You Not
In Too Deep
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3
Jackass 3.5
Jackass Number Two
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jackass: The Movie
Jenny’s Wedding
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Kate & Leopold
Last Weekend
Like Crazy
Love Me If You Dare
Major League
Maniac
Necessary Roughness
O (Othello)
Paid in Full
Percy Vs Goliath
Pixels
Pixie
Queenpins
Rudy
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 3
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Silence
Sinister
Sleeping Dogs
Southpaw
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Switchback
The Crossing Guard
The Crow (1994)
The Crow: City of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
The Crying Game
The Da Vinci Code
The English Patient
The Fitzgerald Family Christmas
The Grifters
The Haunting
The Hours
The Little Prince
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Lookout
The Martian
The Other Guys
The Soloist
Twisted
Under the Stadium Lights
Undisputed
Undisputed II: Last Man Standing
Undisputed III: Redemption
Villain
Wander
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
Wildcat
Would You Rather
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Zero Dark Thirty
Zodiac
Zoolander 2
Prime Video
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
About a Boy (2002)
Alice, Darling
Alien: Romulus
Along Came Polly (2004)
American Gangster
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Blackhat
Bohemian Rhapsody
Burn After Reading
Definitely, Maybe
Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)
Forrest Gump
Friday Night Lights (2004)
Get On Up
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Les Miserables (2012)
Love Actually
Loving
Meg 2: The Trench
Mission Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Notting Hill
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Ray
Straight Outta Compton
Ted (2012)
Ted 2
The Angry Birds Movie
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (2016)
The Breakfast Club
The Perfect Guy
The Story of Us
The Young Americans
Tully
Uncle Buck
Warcraft
Where the Crawdads Sing
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Zombieland: Double Tap
Chicago P.D. S1-12 (2014)