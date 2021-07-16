Quite a Few Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo Titles Are Leaving HBO Max

✖

HBO Max has been in the streaming service landscape for over a year now, and it's brought a surprising amount of new and established content to subscribers. As we prepare for a new month, the streaming service just announced which titles will be coming and going in the weeks ahead — and it could be bittersweet for fans of two animated titans. Multiple titles in the Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo franchises are set to leave HBO Max on Friday, April 30th. 1995's Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 2003's Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2011's The Looney Tunes Show, and 2015's New Looney Tunes will all be leaving the service, as well as 1969's Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1976's The Scooby-Doo Show, and 1981's Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo.

While it's unclear exactly how long these titles will be off of HBO Max, their hiatus from the service comes at an interesting time. Looney Tunes, in particular, has become an incredibly popular franchise on HBO Max, partially thanks to the premiere of new Looney Tunes Cartoons when the series first launched.

"The animators have done a tremendous job, because it looks very classic and it's so reminiscent of the early/mid/late 1940s, which is really what they were going for," Jeff Bergman, who currently voices Bugs Bunny, told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "So the gags are very much like that and look like that. And I think people just wanted a break from everything that's happening. Nothing in that show at all refers to anything in our contemporary life that we're dealing with today, which I think is great, because I think we're saturated with that as it is. So I'm not surprised that it would do really well, because it's a good product and we just need a break from all the news cycle. So I'm just so happy to be a part of that."

And of course, there's also the impending premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max over the summer, and heavily features the Looney Tunes characters.

Scooby-Doo has also found popularity on HBO Max, particularly with the release of the new animated film Scoob! last year. Last month, it was announced that Velma Dinkey will be getting her own adult animated series on HBO Max, with Mindy Kaling set to voice the character.

