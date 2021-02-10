Scooby Doo's Velma Is Getting Her Own Show Starring Mindy Kaling

✖

Zoinks, guys! If you are one of the many Scooby-Doo fans out there, you must be loving the show's resurgence as of late. Following the 2020 release of Scoob, it seems HBO Max has plans to revisit our favorite teen sleuths, but the streaming service has Velma in mind. After all, the orange-loving heroine is getting her own show, and Mindy Kaling will help bring it to life.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. Animation is working on Velma as a spin-off series. The show will be a "comedic origin story" focused on Velma herself. Kaling is set to executive produce the series and voice the Mystery Inc detective as well.

(Photo: Warner Bros Animation)

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100-year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company. We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree,” Suzanna Makkos, the EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation, at HBO Max said in a recent statement.

“We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

As you can see above, a logo for Velma has been released, and it leans into Velma's favorite color. No other casting has been shared for the Scooby-Doo spin-off aside from Kaling, but the crew has been fleshed out. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register will also act as executive producers on the animated series. Fans are hoping they'll see younger iterations of the Mystery Inc gang through this project, of course. After all, the only thing cuter than the Scooby-Doo we know and love is him as a puppy, so we've got our fingers crossed!

What do you think about this series order? Where do you think this spin-off should go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.