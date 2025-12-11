First Supergirl Trailer Reveals Kara’s Powers, Comic-Accurate Shots & Jason Momoa’s Lobo

James Gunn and Peter Safran faced immense pressure to launch the new DC Universe, but the resounding success of Superman proved their vision was exactly what the franchise needed. The film charmed critics with its earnest storytelling and became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, despite international markets suffering from superhero fatigue. However, this victory immediately raised the stakes for the studio’s next chapter, Supergirl. While the Man of Steel is an icon, his cousin Kara Zor-El never had the same cultural footprint. The primary question shifting into 2026 was whether DC Studios could maintain this momentum with a character who lacks the built-in safety net of Clark Kent (David Corenswet). Fortunately, the marketing rollout for Supergirl suggests that the franchise is in capable hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After teasing audiences with brief snippets of footage throughout the week, DC Studios has officially unveiled the first full trailer for Supergirl. The preview confirms that the film is heavily adapting the acclaimed comic book run Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Play video

The footage demonstrates a remarkable dedication to the source material, with several shots appearing to be ripped directly from Evely’s intricate panels. The story begins with Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) at a low point, as evidenced by her getting drunk in a bar, before she is then pulled into a galactic quest for vengeance with a girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), a narrative backbone that remains intact in this adaptation. Still, while Supergirl‘s core plot mirrors the 2021 miniseries, the trailer also highlights significant adjustments designed to integrate the story more firmly into the wider DCU canon.

The Supergirl Trailer Reveals Jason Momoa’s Lobo

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Supergirl‘s most significant deviation from the original comic is the inclusion of the Main Man himself, Lobo, played by Jason Momoa. This casting is a massive win for fans who have long argued that Momoa was born to play the intergalactic bounty hunter. The star himself has been vocal about his interest in the role for years, and the trailer adds to that enthusiasm with a brief shot of him that looks to be comic-accurate, from the chalk-white skin to the signature leather vest.

Including a heavy-hitter like Lobo in Supergirl gives Momoa a role he can sink his teeth into while doubling down on Superman‘s promise of a lived-in universe. The original Woman of Tomorrow comic is a largely isolated affair that deals with new or unknown characters, and this special participation reminds audiences that this story takes place in a vast, interconnected galaxy populated by recognizable figures.

The trailer also makes it abundantly clear that Supergirl will offer a drastically different atmospheric experience than its predecessor. While Superman was celebrated for its optimism and brightness, this film embraces a grittier aesthetic. The footage highlights that Kara is not simply a female version of her cousin, but also a survivor who watched her world die, resulting in a harder worldview than the boy who grew up on a farm in Kansas. She herself notes the difference between herself and her cousin: “He sees the good in everyone. And I see the truth.”

It is a smart strategic play for DC Studios to position Supergirl as the second entry in their slate, as releasing a space opera with a darker edge immediately following a classic superhero story proves to audiences that the DCU is capable of encompassing a wide variety of genres.

Supergirl is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

What did you think of the first Supergirl trailer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!